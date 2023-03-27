Questlove to Direct The Aristocats Remake for Disney

Disney is giving The Aristocats the remake treatment, and they’ve tapped Questlove — one of the coolest cats in the biz — to direct.

According to Variety, the update of the 1970 classic will be a blend of live-action and CGI. A couple other flicks that have tried this method in the past few years include Sonic the Hedgehog and Space Jam: A New Legacy, two movies that had somewhat tumultuous rollouts. (Consequence didn’t love either upon their releases.) Hopefully this one goes over more smoothly!

Questlove is also executive producing and overseeing the music for the Aristocats revamp. Peter Rabbit filmmaker Will Gluck and Pixar’s Onward writer Keith Bunin are adapting the screenplay, which is about a family of posh felines who get kidnapped by their owner’s butler in an attempt to steal the cats’ inheritance.

The Aristocats joins Disney classics like The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and Mulan in getting a live-action remake. Also coming down the pipeline are new adaptations of The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, and Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler.

Best known as the co-founding drummer of The Roots, Questlove made his directorial debut with his 2021 concert documentary Summer of Soul. He’s also working on a documentary about Sly and the Family Stone.