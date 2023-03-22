Radiohead’s “Creep” Soundtracks New Renfield Trailer: Watch

“Creep” and “weirdo” are certainly fitting adjectives for these characters. Radiohead’s inescapable 1993 hit soundtracks the newest trailer for Renfield, the upcoming horror-comedy about the titular servant (Nicholas Hoult) and his boss, the one and only Count Dracula (Nicolas Cage).

Renfield is a direct sequel to Bram Stoker’s classic gothic tale that focuses on Renfield himself, who’s spent all of eternity as an aide to the world’s most infamous vampire. The meek Renfield suddenly gets an urge to explore the world outside Dracula’s lair, but unfortunately, this centuries-long relationship comes with a fair share of codependency issues. Our hero will have to ask himself some tough questions, like: What the hell is he doing here? Does he even belong here? (Also, do we think he prefers Kid A or In Rainbows?)

Along the way, Renfield becomes enamored with the “feisty, perennially angry traffic cop Rebecca Quincy,” played by Awkwafina. The cast is rounded out with Ben Schwartz, Adrian Martinez, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Bess Rouss. Plug in your amps and hear “Creep” in the so-fucking-special Renfield trailer below.

Renfield premieres in theaters April 14th. It marks Cage’s second time playing an on-screen vampire, following 1989’s Vampire’s Kiss; the self-described goth even once had to deny rumors that he himself was a vampire. He’s also set to star in a new A24 comedy called Dream Scenario. As for Hoult, we recently saw him in another horror-comedy, The Menu.