Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava brought the Bollywood spirit to the 2023 Oscars, performing Best Original Song winner “Naatu Naatu” from RRR.

Deepika Padukone presented the performance, explaining how “Naatu Naatu” soundtracks RRR’s anti-colonialist spirit and is also, quite simply, a banger. As such, Sipligunj and Bhairava were joined by a large group of dancers for the spirited performance with the artists donning both Western suits and traditional Indian apparel. Check it out below.

“Naatu Naatu” is the first Indian-language song to be nominated for an Academy Award. It joins Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand,” Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up,” and Stephanie Hsu, David Byrne, and Son Lux’s “This Is a Life” in the category. All of the nominees performed their songs at this year’s awards.

Keep up with our running list of 2023 Oscars winners here.