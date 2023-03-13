Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava Perform “Naatu Naatu” at Oscars: Watch

The first song in the Indian language to be nominated for Best Original Song

Advertisement
naatu naatu oscars
Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
March 12, 2023 | 10:37pm ET

    Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava brought the Bollywood spirit to the 2023 Oscars, performing Best Original Song winner “Naatu Naatu” from RRR.

    Deepika Padukone presented the performance, explaining how “Naatu Naatu” soundtracks RRR’s anti-colonialist spirit and is also, quite simply, a banger. As such, Sipligunj and Bhairava were joined by a large group of dancers for the spirited performance with the artists donning both Western suits and traditional Indian apparel. Check it out below.

    “Naatu Naatu” is the first Indian-language song to be nominated for an Academy Award. It joins Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand,” Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up,” and Stephanie Hsu, David Byrne, and Son Lux’s “This Is a Life” in the category. All of the nominees performed their songs at this year’s awards.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Keep up with our running list of 2023 Oscars winners here.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

rihanna oscars

Rihanna Performs "Lift Me Up" for the First Time at Oscars: Watch

March 12, 2023

Jimmy Kimmel at the Oscars

The Most Devastating Jokes from Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars Monologue

March 12, 2023

david byrne oscars

David Byrne (and His Hot Dog Fingers) Perform "This Is a Life" with Son Lux and Stephanie Hsu at Oscars: Watch

March 12, 2023

hugh grant 2023 oscars

Who Is Holding Hugh Grant Hostage at the 2023 Oscars?

March 12, 2023

The Little Mermaid

Trailer for The Little Mermaid Debuts at Oscars: Watch

March 12, 2023

oscars-2023-winners-jimmy-kimmel

Oscars 2023 Winners List: Who Wins Big This Year? [Updating Live]

March 12, 2023

Top Gun Maverick

Tom Cruise is Skipping the Oscars

March 12, 2023

Alec Baldwin Robert Blake comments legal entanglements

Alec Baldwin Remembers Robert Blake for His Acting, Not "Legal Entanglements"

March 10, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava Perform "Naatu Naatu" at Oscars: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter