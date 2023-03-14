Rainn Wilson Calls Out Alleged “Anti-Christian Bias” in The Last of Us

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us, Season 1 Episode 8, “When We Are in Need.”]

Rainn Wilson, notably known for his role as Dwight in the US version of The Office, is speaking out against the “anti-Christian bias” in Hollywood following an episode of HBO’s The Last of Us in which a cult leader justifies his actions with the Bible.

“I do think there is an anti-Christian bias in Hollywood,” Wilson tweeted on Saturday, March 11th. “As soon as the David character in The Last of Us started reading from the Bible I knew that he was going to be a horrific villain. Could there be a Bible-reading preacher on a show who is actually loving and kind?”

In Episode 8 of the show, which aired on March 5th, David is a Bible-thumping cannibal preacher played by Scott Shepard. His villainy extends further than his cannibalism as he attempts to sexually assault Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey). Read our recap here.

Wilson, who follows the Baháʼí Faith, continued his Twitter rant on Monday not with any evangelical motives, but for the sake of calling for religious equality within the industry. “Also, I’m not even a Christian,” he said. “Of course it’s true that the evangelical/political coalition is doing a great deal of damage to our country. Banning books — banning freedoms — denying inconvenient science, taking a grotesque anti-LGBTQ+ platform…”

He continued, “Most Christians that I know are kind, accepting and loving and seeking to make the world a better place. They should also be honored in the media.”

The Last of Us has been renewed for a second season. According to lead actor Pedro Pascal, it’s set to start shooting this year. See all of the music featured in Season 1 of the series here.

