Jimin’s FACE Album Review — Part 1: Stanning BTS Podcast

Diving into the production, lyrics, and artistry of Park Jimin

Jimin, photo courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC
Consequence Staff
March 30, 2023 | 12:00pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

    Park Jimin, Park Jimin, Park Jimin!

    If you couldn’t tell, Stanning BTS hosts Kayla and Bethany are pretty damn excited about Jimin’s new solo album, FACE. In fact, the duo had so much to say about it they couldn’t fit it in to just one episode!

    For part one of the review, Kayla and Bethany run through “Face-off,” “Interlude: Drive,” and “Like Crazy,” diving into the production, lyrics, and artistry of Jimin. Stay tuned for part two to hear their thoughts on “Alone”, “Set Me Free Pt.2,” and the hidden track “Letter.”

    Jump into Jimin’s FACE on this week’s Stanning BTS, then do yourself a favor and join other ICONICs by liking, reviewing, and subscribing to Stanning BTS wherever you get your podcasts. ARMY faithful can also pick up the Stanning BTS T-shirt, now on sale at the Consequence Shop or via the Buy Now buttons below — available in two colors!

    Make sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

    In celebration of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day (March 8th), Stanning BTS wants do something a little different and highlight Trades of Hope. Trades of Hope is a wonderful company that connects consumers with women artisans all over the world. They sell fair trade jewelry and ethically sourced fashion, all of which is exclusively created by women. These women then get 100% of the proceeds. Learn more about Trades of Hope and explore what they have to offer here.

