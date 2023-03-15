Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Ric Wilson, Chromeo, and A-Trak Announce Collaborative EP CLUSTERFUNK, Share Title Track: Stream

Out March 31st

Advertisement
Ric Wilson, Chromeo, A-Trak clusterfunk
Ric Wilson, Chromeo, and A-Trak, photo by Marcus Lorenzo
March 15, 2023 | 9:20am ET

    Ric Wilson, Chromeo, and A-Trak have cooked up a new project called CLUSTERFUNK. The collaborative EP is out March 31st via EMPIRE/Free Disco, while its title track is available to stream now.

    Canadian DJ A-Trak introduced his fellow Montreal natives Chromeo to Ric Wilson’s music in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Inspired by the social movements of the moment, the artists convened with the Chicago rapper in California to forge a project steeped in socialism and communism, set to a mix of funk, soul, and hip-hop. King Louie, Felicia Douglass of Dirty Projectors, STIC.MAN of Dead Prez, Kiéla Adira, and Mariame Kaba feature on the project.

    Title track “Clusterfunk” alternates between stark verses from Wilson — who poses questions like “If it wasn’t in the bible, would you call it sin?/ If Dylan Roof wasn’t white, would they let him live?” — before Chromeo de-escalate his moral questioning with a classic sing-along chorus, crooning, “Welcome to the clusterfunk/ Ups and downs but all is fun/ Anyone can be someone/ Grooving til this life is done.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Listen to “Clusterfunk,” and check out the EP’s artwork and tracklist, below. Pre-orders for the project are ongoing.

    In 2021, Wilson teamed with Yellow Days for the collaborative EP Disco Ric in London TownMeanwhile, just this month, Chromeo released a new song of their own, “Words with You.”

    CLUSTERFUNK Artwork:
    cover art - CLUSTERFUNK by Ric Wilson, Chromeo, & A-Trak

    CLUSTERFUNK Tracklist:
    01. Whiskey in My Coffee (feat. King Louie)
    02. Clusterfunk
    03. Pay It No Mind
    04. Gimmi a Minnit
    05. Everyone Moves to LA (feat. Felicia Douglass)
    06. When Mariame Kabe Speaks Listen
    07. Git Up Off My Neck (feat. STIC.MAN of Dead Prez)
    08. I’m Not a Leader I’m a Mouthpiece
    09. Muted Not Voiceless (feat. Kiéla Adira)

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Yusuf Cat Stevens King of a World

Yusuf / Cat Stevens Announces New Album King of a Land, Shares "Take the World Apart": Stream

March 15, 2023

Lana Del Rey The Grants new song stream

Lana Del Rey Gets Sentimental About Family on New Song "The Grants": Stream

March 14, 2023

Avenged Sevenfold new album 2023

Avenged Sevenfold Announce New Album, Unleash First Single "Nobody": Stream

March 14, 2023

rm soyoon smoke sprite new song video episode1: love album stream

So!YoON! Teams Up with RM of BTS for Effortlessly Cool Single "Smoke Sprite": Stream

March 14, 2023

Tinariwen Amatssou 2023 tour dates Tenere Den single album music video preorder tickets stream watch

Tinariwen Announce New Album Amatssou, Share "Tenere Den": Stream

March 14, 2023

Danny Brown JPEGMAFIA new album Scaring the Hoes Lean Beef Patty song stream

Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA Detail New Album SCARING THE HOES, Share "Lean Beef Patty": Stream

March 13, 2023

sweet lynch 2023 new album

Michael Sweet (Stryper) and George Lynch (Dokken) Announce New Collab Album, Share "You'll Never Be Alone": Stream

March 13, 2023

come on feel the lemonheads 30th anniversary reissue indie alternative rock music news listen stream cover demos

The Lemonheads Announce Come On Feel The Lemonheads 30th Anniversary Reissue

March 13, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ric Wilson, Chromeo, and A-Trak Announce Collaborative EP CLUSTERFUNK, Share Title Track: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter