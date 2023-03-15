Ric Wilson, Chromeo, and A-Trak Announce Collaborative EP CLUSTERFUNK, Share Title Track: Stream

Ric Wilson, Chromeo, and A-Trak have cooked up a new project called CLUSTERFUNK. The collaborative EP is out March 31st via EMPIRE/Free Disco, while its title track is available to stream now.

Canadian DJ A-Trak introduced his fellow Montreal natives Chromeo to Ric Wilson’s music in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Inspired by the social movements of the moment, the artists convened with the Chicago rapper in California to forge a project steeped in socialism and communism, set to a mix of funk, soul, and hip-hop. King Louie, Felicia Douglass of Dirty Projectors, STIC.MAN of Dead Prez, Kiéla Adira, and Mariame Kaba feature on the project.

Title track “Clusterfunk” alternates between stark verses from Wilson — who poses questions like “If it wasn’t in the bible, would you call it sin?/ If Dylan Roof wasn’t white, would they let him live?” — before Chromeo de-escalate his moral questioning with a classic sing-along chorus, crooning, “Welcome to the clusterfunk/ Ups and downs but all is fun/ Anyone can be someone/ Grooving til this life is done.”

Listen to “Clusterfunk,” and check out the EP’s artwork and tracklist, below. Pre-orders for the project are ongoing.

In 2021, Wilson teamed with Yellow Days for the collaborative EP Disco Ric in London Town. Meanwhile, just this month, Chromeo released a new song of their own, “Words with You.”

CLUSTERFUNK Artwork:





CLUSTERFUNK Tracklist:

01. Whiskey in My Coffee (feat. King Louie)

02. Clusterfunk

03. Pay It No Mind

04. Gimmi a Minnit

05. Everyone Moves to LA (feat. Felicia Douglass)

06. When Mariame Kabe Speaks Listen

07. Git Up Off My Neck (feat. STIC.MAN of Dead Prez)

08. I’m Not a Leader I’m a Mouthpiece

09. Muted Not Voiceless (feat. Kiéla Adira)