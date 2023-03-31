Ric Wilson, Chromeo, and A-Trak Unveil Collaborative EP CLUSTERFUNK: Stream

Ric Wilson, Chromeo, and A-Trak have cooked up a new project called CLUSTERFUNK. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Canadian DJ A-Trak introduced his fellow Montreal natives Chromeo to Ric Wilson’s music in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Inspired by the social movements of the moment, the artists convened with the Chicago rapper in California to forge a project steeped in socialism and communism, set to a mix of funk, soul, and hip-hop. King Louie, Felicia Douglass of Dirty Projectors, STIC.MAN of Dead Prez, Kiéla Adira, and Mariame Kaba feature on the project.

Title track “Clusterfunk” alternates between stark verses from Wilson — who poses questions like “If it wasn’t in the bible, would you call it sin?/ If Dylan Roof wasn’t white, would they let him live?” — before Chromeo de-escalate his moral questioning with a classic sing-along chorus, crooning, “Welcome to the clusterfunk/ Ups and downs but all is fun/ Anyone can be someone/ Grooving til this life is done.”

Listen to CLUSTERFUNK and check out the EP’s artwork and tracklist below.

In 2021, Wilson teamed with Yellow Days for the collaborative EP Disco Ric in London Town. Meanwhile, just this month, Chromeo released a new song of their own, “Words with You.”

CLUSTERFUNK Artwork:





CLUSTERFUNK Tracklist:

01. Whiskey in My Coffee (feat. King Louie)

02. Clusterfunk

03. Pay It No Mind

04. Gimmi a Minnit

05. Everyone Moves to LA (feat. Felicia Douglass)

06. When Mariame Kabe Speaks Listen

07. Git Up Off My Neck (feat. STIC.MAN of Dead Prez)

08. I’m Not a Leader I’m a Mouthpiece

09. Muted Not Voiceless (feat. Kiéla Adira)