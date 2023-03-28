Menu
Rina Sawayama Announces 2023 North American Tour Dates

Including festival appearances at Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, and more

March 28, 2023 | 2:53pm ET

    Now that she’s just made her acting debut in John Wick: Chapter 4, Rina Sawayama has a lot of press-related traveling on her schedule. She’ll be multitasking during her time on the road with the “Hold the Girl: Reloaded” tour, a newly-announced run of 2023 dates across North America.

    Sawayama will start up her live shows again on June 9th in North Adams, Massachusetts. The 12-date run includes stops at HISTORY in Toronto, the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, the Paramount Theatre in Seattle, and more, wrapping things up on October 9th at House of Blues New Orleans.

    Joining the tour on select dates are special guests  Magdalena Bay, Empress Of, and Tom Rasmussen. These headlining shows fill out Sawayama’s already-packed festival circuit, which includes appearances at Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Osehaga, Lollapalooza, and Life Is Beautiful.

    Related Video

    Pre-sale for tickets begins this Wednesday, March 29th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code OPENER) with general on-sale following Friday the 31st at 10:oo a.m. local time; grab yours at Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    See Sawayama’s 2023 tour dates below.

    Sawayama’s live dates are in support of her sophomore album Hold the Girlwhich came out last September. Last week, she shared the single “Eye for an Eye” from the John Wick: Chapter 4 soundtrack.

    Rina Sawayama 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/09 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA
    06/10 – Queens, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
    06/16 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
    08/04 – Montréal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
    08/06 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
    08/09 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY *+
    09/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Twilight Concert Series ≠+
    09/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival
    09/26 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium ≠+
    09/28 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ≠+
    10/06 – Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary ≠+
    10/09 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues New Orleans ≠+

    * = w/ Magdalena Bay
    ≠ = w/ Empress Of
    + = w/ Tom Rasmussen

