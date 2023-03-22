Rina Sawayama Shares New Song “Eye for an Eye” from John Wick Chapter 4 Soundtrack: Stream

Rina Sawayama makes her acting debut in the brand-new John Wick: Chapter 4, and it sure would’ve been a waste if she hadn’t contributed to the soundtrack as well. Ahead of the film’s theatrical premiere this Friday, March 24th, the Japanese-British pop experimentalist has shared the anthem “Eye for an Eye.”
“Eye for an Eye” was produced and co-written by Tyler Bates, who’s also composed the futuristic-sounding scores for all four John Wick films. It begins with a funky, heavy-hitting synth riff that definitely feels a little reminiscent of Nine Inch Nails’ “Closer,” and the ’90s industrial vibes only get stronger from there as the instrumentals layer more and more, culminating in a pretty explosive chorus.
Lyrically, Sawayama’s narrator is on the prowl for revenge: “An eye for an eye, a life for a life/ I’ll see you in hell on the other side,” she sings, her vocals multi-tracked like she’s summoning an army of Rinas. Sure, it feels a little bit like your standard pop-star-in-a-blockbuster-movie needle drop, but it’s pretty hard to resist bobbing your head to.
The entire John Wick: Chapter 4 original soundtrack arrives this Friday, coinciding with the film’s release. Listen to “Eye for an Eye” below, and then keep scrolling to see the album’s artwork and tracklist.
Sawayama’s last album was 2022’s Hold the Girl.
John Wick: Chapter 4 OST Tracklist:
01. Big Wick Energy
02. Nowhere to Run (Lola Colette)
03. Sand Wick
04. Change Your Nature
05. Continental Breakfast
06. Wick in Osaka
07. High Table in Osaka
08. A Grave Accusation
09. Grief on a Train
10. I Would Die for You – In This Moment
11. Of Mincing & Men
12. A Grave Situation
13. To Get Back In
14. Killa’s Teeth
15. Ambition and Worth
16. Dog Lover
17. JW, Loving Husband
18. Stairs Arrival
19. Marie Douceur, Marie Colère (Manon Hollander)
20. John Wick Rises
21. Paris Radio Intro
22. Chess Club
23. Urban Cowgirl
24. Quite the Mess You’ve Made
25. The Ex Ex
26. The Ex Ex Chapter 3
27. Arc De Triomphe
28. Wrong Train
29. Sacré-Coeur Sunrise
30. Pistol Procession
31. Ten Paces
32. Twenty Paces
33. Helen A Handbasket
34. Eye for an Eye (Rina Sawayama)
35. Cry Mia River