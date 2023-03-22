Rina Sawayama Shares New Song “Eye for an Eye” from John Wick Chapter 4 Soundtrack: Stream

Rina Sawayama makes her acting debut in the brand-new John Wick: Chapter 4, and it sure would’ve been a waste if she hadn’t contributed to the soundtrack as well. Ahead of the film’s theatrical premiere this Friday, March 24th, the Japanese-British pop experimentalist has shared the anthem “Eye for an Eye.”

“Eye for an Eye” was produced and co-written by Tyler Bates, who’s also composed the futuristic-sounding scores for all four John Wick films. It begins with a funky, heavy-hitting synth riff that definitely feels a little reminiscent of Nine Inch Nails’ “Closer,” and the ’90s industrial vibes only get stronger from there as the instrumentals layer more and more, culminating in a pretty explosive chorus.

Lyrically, Sawayama’s narrator is on the prowl for revenge: “An eye for an eye, a life for a life/ I’ll see you in hell on the other side,” she sings, her vocals multi-tracked like she’s summoning an army of Rinas. Sure, it feels a little bit like your standard pop-star-in-a-blockbuster-movie needle drop, but it’s pretty hard to resist bobbing your head to.

The entire John Wick: Chapter 4 original soundtrack arrives this Friday, coinciding with the film’s release. Listen to “Eye for an Eye” below, and then keep scrolling to see the album’s artwork and tracklist.

Sawayama’s last album was 2022’s Hold the Girl.

John Wick: Chapter 4 OST Tracklist:

01. Big Wick Energy

02. Nowhere to Run (Lola Colette)

03. Sand Wick

04. Change Your Nature

05. Continental Breakfast

06. Wick in Osaka

07. High Table in Osaka

08. A Grave Accusation

09. Grief on a Train

10. I Would Die for You – In This Moment

11. Of Mincing & Men

12. A Grave Situation

13. To Get Back In

14. Killa’s Teeth

15. Ambition and Worth

16. Dog Lover

17. JW, Loving Husband

18. Stairs Arrival

19. Marie Douceur, Marie Colère (Manon Hollander)

20. John Wick Rises

21. Paris Radio Intro

22. Chess Club

23. Urban Cowgirl

24. Quite the Mess You’ve Made

25. The Ex Ex

26. The Ex Ex Chapter 3

27. Arc De Triomphe

28. Wrong Train

29. Sacré-Coeur Sunrise

30. Pistol Procession

31. Ten Paces

32. Twenty Paces

33. Helen A Handbasket

34. Eye for an Eye (Rina Sawayama)

35. Cry Mia River