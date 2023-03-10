Rival Sons Announce 2023 North American Tour, Unleash New Single “Bird in the Hand”: Stream

Rival Sons have announced an extensive 2023 North American tour featuring support from The Black Angels, The Record Company, and Starcrawler. The Grammy-nominated California rockers have also unveiled the new single “Bird in the Hand” from their upcoming album, DARKFIGHTER, due June 2nd.

The North American outing, dubbed “The DARKFIGHTER Tour,” will kick off on May 11th in Oklahoma City, and run through a June 18th date in Denver. The band will also appear at various festivals, such as Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida, and Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio.

Tickets for the headlining dates go on sale today, March 10th at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Fans can also purchase tickets via StubHub, where your order is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Advertisement

Related Video

“SO happy to finally announce our full North America headline tour and have new music to play for you,” guitarist Scott Holiday said in a statement. “Expect this tour to comprise of the forthcoming DARKFIGHTER album in its entirety, along with familiar songs and a few deeper cuts. We’re working on plans to make it extra special. With a big added bonus of the incredible acts we’re taking with us: The Black Angels, The Record Company and Starcrawler. It’s going to make for a REALLY fantastic night of music!”

Prior to the headlining shows, Rival Sons will play a handful of previously announced March gigs supporting Greta Van Fleet.

Regarding the new single, “Bird in the Hand,” singer Jay Buchannan said, “There’s a lyric in there, ‘Let’s go down to the river where the water runs still and deep, to scatter the ashes of the mess I used to be.’ You can burn through a whole lot of time just trying to find your lane, your realized intention. At some point you accept reincarnation as a waking process. Build, refine and burn again and again and the lyric, ‘A bird in the hand, now that’s a miracle I can believe’ is the immersive commitment to the present.”

Advertisement

Rival Sons have also announced more details about DARKFIGHTER‘s companion album, LIGHTBRINGER, which will arrive in late 2023.

Buchanan explained, “In comparison to our previous records, we certainly took our time both writing and recording this collection. When we set out, the intention was mostly to dig as deep as possible. Even in the beginning before the body had formed, we agreed to throw the map away and chop our way through the woods to make a new path. Then lockdown hit and it felt like the whole damn country decided to throw the map away too. For myself, 2022 was like an eight-stage rocket of life changing events, so every time I thought I was finished writing, a new bull would come tearing through the clothesline and I’d have to illustrate it in some way.”

He added, “By the end, there were really two different sides to the same story being told. On one side, you’re fighting the darkness and, on the other, you’re bringing your own light to where there is none. One side in a corner, on the ropes, and the other advancing, cleaning the ring. Without an intermission, a refractory period, the collection would be too big a bite, so splitting it in two was the only way to do it.”

Advertisement

Stream “Bird in the Hand” and see Rival Sons’ tour dates below. Pre-order and pre-save DARKFIGHTER here.

Rival Sons’ 2023 US Tour Dates:

03/20 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Arena !

03/21 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center !

03/24 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center !

03/26 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center !

03/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center !

05/11 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom *#

05/12 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall *#

05/13 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s *#

05/16 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal *#

05/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *#

05/18 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *#

05/20 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville (Festival)

05/21 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater *#

05/23 – Richmond, VA @ The National *#

05/24 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa *#

05/26 – Morgantown, WV @ Ruby Amphitheater *

05/27 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple (Festival)

05/28 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom *

05/30 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore *#

05/31 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium *#

06/01 – New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square

06/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *#

06/04 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live *#

06/06 – London, ON @ London Music Hall *#

06/08 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore ^#

06/09 – Chicago, IL @ Radius ^#

06/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore ^#

06/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave ^#

06/13 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Club 5 ^#

06/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Pageant ^#

06/16 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral ^#

06/17 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater ^#

06/18 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre ^#

! = supporting Greta Van Fleet

* = w/ The Record Company

^ = w/ Black Angels

# = w/ Starcrawler

+ = festival date