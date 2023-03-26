Singer Toyah Willcox and King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp tackle the J. Geils Band hit “Centerfold” for their latest “Sunday Lunch” performance, making us wonder how it took the married couple this long to cover the ’80s classic.

After taking a handful of weeks off (and posting some best-of clips and bloopers in the meantime), the frisky pair are back in a big way with “Centerfold.” Toyah, in an unbuttoned white shirt with nothing underneath, holds up a copy of last year’s Prog magazine with Fripp on the cover, as they reverse the roles of the original tune.

She even changes the lyrics to, “Years go by, I’m lookin’ through a Proggy magazine / And there’s my homeroom angel on the pages in-between.”

But wait, there’s more! In bonus footage, we see Fripp in a sheer dress posing for a magazine centerfold on top of a King Crimson towel, as photographer Toyah gives him sultry directions.

It’s all a sight to behold, as are most of the couple’s “Sunday Lunch” videos, including recent covers of Mötley Crüe’s “Shout at the Devil,” KISS’ “I Was Made for Lovin’ You,” and The Offspring’s “The Kids Aren’t Alright.” Their most popular video remains a rendition of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” which has more than 8 million views.

And now, fans will be able to see them perform live in-person, as the the new “Centerfold” video also reveals that the pair will play the Isle of Wight Festival on June 18th. For those planning to be in England during that time, tickets are available here.

Watch Toyah and Robert perform “Centerfold” below, and be sure to stay until the end for Robert’s seductive photo shoot!