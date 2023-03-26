Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Robert Fripp and Toyah Nearly Bare All with Cover of J. Geils Band’s “Centerfold”: Watch

The King Crimson guitarist even strikes a few sultry poses at the end of the video

Advertisement
Robert and Toyah Centerfold
Robert and Toyah perform “Centerfold,” via YouTube
March 26, 2023 | 9:53am ET

    Singer Toyah Willcox and King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp tackle the J. Geils Band hit “Centerfold” for their latest “Sunday Lunch” performance, making us wonder how it took the married couple this long to cover the ’80s classic.

    After taking a handful of weeks off (and posting some best-of clips and bloopers in the meantime), the frisky pair are back in a big way with “Centerfold.” Toyah, in an unbuttoned white shirt with nothing underneath, holds up a copy of last year’s Prog magazine with Fripp on the cover, as they reverse the roles of the original tune.

    She even changes the lyrics to, “Years go by, I’m lookin’ through a Proggy magazine / And there’s my homeroom angel on the pages in-between.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    But wait, there’s more! In bonus footage, we see Fripp in a sheer dress posing for a magazine centerfold on top of a King Crimson towel, as photographer Toyah gives him sultry directions.

    It’s all a sight to behold, as are most of the couple’s “Sunday Lunch” videos, including recent covers of Mötley Crüe’s “Shout at the Devil,” KISS’ “I Was Made for Lovin’ You,” and The Offspring’s “The Kids Aren’t Alright.” Their most popular video remains a rendition of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” which has more than 8 million views.

    Robert and Toyah perform Motley Crue
     Editor's Pick
    Robert Fripp and Toyah “Shout at the Devil” with Mötley Crüe Cover: Watch

    And now, fans will be able to see them perform live in-person, as the the new “Centerfold” video also reveals that the pair will play the Isle of Wight Festival on June 18th. For those planning to be in England during that time, tickets are available here.

    Advertisement

    Watch Toyah and Robert perform “Centerfold” below, and be sure to stay until the end for Robert’s seductive photo shoot!

Latest Stories

Metallica average players

James Hetfield on Metallica: "Individually We're All Really Average Players"

March 24, 2023

Spirit Adrift new album

Spirit Adrift Announce New Album, Unleash Single "Death Won't Stop Me": Stream

March 24, 2023

linkin park lost

Linkin Park Unveil Second Previously Unreleased Meteora-Era Song "Fighting Myself": Stream

March 24, 2023

Empire State Bastard debut single

Empire State Bastard (Dave Lombardo, Biffy Clyro) Unleash Fiery Debut Single "Harvest": Stream

March 24, 2023

primus tool benefit concert

Primus to Perform with Tool's Danny Carey and Justin Chancellor at Benefit Concert for Filmmaker Jimmy Hayward

March 23, 2023

Michael Anthony new band Bon Jovi Aerosmith

Former Van Halen Bassist Michael Anthony Forms New Band with Members of Bon Jovi, Aerosmith

March 23, 2023

polyphia 2023 tour

Polyphia Announce Fall 2023 North American Tour

March 23, 2023

Saliva's Wayne Swinny dead

Saliva Guitarist Wayne Swinny Dead at 59 After Suffering Brain Hemorrhage

March 22, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Robert Fripp and Toyah Nearly Bare All with Cover of J. Geils Band's "Centerfold": Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter