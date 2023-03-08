Robert Smith of The Cure hopped on a new remix of “Pretty Boy,” a single that’s set to appear on the upcoming album from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

“Pretty Boy” features ex-Smiths member Johnny Marr’s signature jangly guitar, so it’s not too surprising that a fellow ’80s alt-rocker like Smith would be down to put his own spin on the track. His new version doesn’t change that much, but it really leans into that more dreamy side, cranking up the reverb and adding heavier drums courtesy of The Cure’s own Jason Cooper. “You got the dreams of children/ You gotcha eyes of gold/ I hope you live to see them/ Before you get too old,” Gallagher sings, his voice echoing like he’s in a massive cave.

“I was surprised and delighted when Noel asked me to remix this gorgeous song,” Smith wrote in a statement. “I had a lot of fun slowing it down and spacing it out — Cure drummer Jason Cooper gave me a great vibey drum track to play along with — and the rest just phased into place under the starry sky of my distant moon….” It sounds nice! Listen to Smith’s remix of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ “Pretty Boy” — as well as the original — below.

“Pretty Boy” appears on Gallagher and the High Flying Birds’ upcoming album Council Skies, which is due out June 2nd via Sour Mash Records. They’ll celebrate its release with a co-headlining tour alongside Garbage; you can purchase tickets to those shows via Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.