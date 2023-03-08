Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Robert Smith Remixes Noel Gallagher and Johnny Marr’s “Pretty Boy”: Stream

The original version appears on The High Flying Birds' upcoming album Council Skies

Advertisement
Robert Smith, Noel Gallagher and Johnny Marr
Robert Smith (Amy Price) / Noel Gallagher (Ben Kaye) / Johnny Marr (Jonathan Fritz)
Follow
March 8, 2023 | 11:12am ET

    Robert Smith of The Cure hopped on a new remix of “Pretty Boy,” a single that’s set to appear on the upcoming album from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

    “Pretty Boy” features ex-Smiths member Johnny Marr’s signature jangly guitar, so it’s not too surprising that a fellow ’80s alt-rocker like Smith would be down to put his own spin on the track. His new version doesn’t change that much, but it really leans into that more dreamy side, cranking up the reverb and adding heavier drums courtesy of The Cure’s own Jason Cooper. “You got the dreams of children/ You gotcha eyes of gold/ I hope you live to see them/ Before you get too old,” Gallagher sings, his voice echoing like he’s in a massive cave.

    “I was surprised and delighted when Noel asked me to remix this gorgeous song,” Smith wrote in a statement. “I had a lot of fun slowing it down and spacing it out — Cure drummer Jason Cooper gave me a great vibey drum track to play along with — and the rest just phased into place under the starry sky of my distant moon….” It sounds nice! Listen to Smith’s remix of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ “Pretty Boy” — as well as the original — below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Pretty Boy” appears on Gallagher and the High Flying Birds’ upcoming album Council Skieswhich is due out June 2nd via Sour Mash Records. They’ll celebrate its release with a co-headlining tour alongside Garbage; you can purchase tickets to those shows via Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

Latest Stories

Christine and the Queens PARANOÏA ANGELS TRUE LOVE to be honest single preorder release date 2023 album

Christine and the Queens Announces New Album PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE, Shares "To be honest": Stream

March 8, 2023

veil of maya 2023

Veil of Maya Announce New Album, Unleash Tech-Metal Banger "Red Fur": Stream

March 8, 2023

dinner party insane

Supergroup Dinner Party Return with New Single "Insane": Stream

March 8, 2023

SQURL Silver Haze new album Berlin '87 song video artwork tracklist

SQÜRL (Jim Jarmusch and Carter Logan) Announce Debut Album Silver Haze, Share "Berlin '87": Stream

March 8, 2023

roisin murphy coocool dj koze new music single pop dance electronic stream listen

Róisín Murphy Feels "CooCool" on New Single: Stream

March 8, 2023

Dave Lombardo debut solo album

Dave Lombardo Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares "Journey of the Host": Stream

March 8, 2023

susanna hoffs the deep end

Susanna Hoffs Announces Covers Album The Deep End, Tackles The Rolling Stones' "Under My Thumb": Stream

March 8, 2023

Bartees Strange new single "Daily News" stream

Bartees Strange Announces Tour Dates, Shares "Daily News": Stream

March 7, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Robert Smith Remixes Noel Gallagher and Johnny Marr's "Pretty Boy": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter