Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Robert Smith Compels Ticketmaster to Offer Partial Refunds for “Unduly High” Ticket Fees

The ticketing company's reimbursement ranges from $5-10

Advertisement
Robert Smith The Cure Ticketmaster refund 2023 tour dates live shows seats onsale
The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande
March 16, 2023 | 9:02pm ET

    Robert Smith has announced that fans who purchased tickets for The Cure’s upcoming North American tour will receive a partial refund due to “unduly high” fees initially charged by Ticketmaster.

    In a two-part tweet, the frontman shared, “AFTER FURTHER CONVERSATION, TICKETMASTER HAVE AGREED WITH US THAT MANY OF THE FEES BEING CHARGED ARE UNDULY HIGH.” Smith then laid out the specific reimbursement plan, which he called “A GESTURE OF GOODWILL,” that redirects $10-per-ticket to Verified Fan account users who used the “Lowest Price Ticket” option and $5-per-ticket for all other Verified Fan account purchases.

    “FOR ALL CURE SHOWS AT ALL VENUES; IF YOU ALREADY BOUGHT A TICKET YOU WILL GET AN AUTOMATIC REFUND,” Smith assured. He also noted that tickets available on Friday, March 17th and onward would be sold with lower fees. In a third, closing tweet, he shared, “I WILL KNOW IN A BIT – AND LET YOU KNOW – WHAT SHOWS HAVE TICKETS LEFT FOR SALE TOMORROW.” See his complete statement below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Smith’s hands-on approach to the issuing of his band’s tickets comes after The Cure unveiled a new strategy to avoid ticket scalping and high service fees, two areas of improvement recently targeted by Ticketmaster as well. For the group, this included making seats non-transferable, while also opting out of Ticketmaster’s “platinum” and “dynamically priced” ticketing offers. Nevertheless, some fans reported excessive ticket fees that nearly doubled the price of a ticket.

    The Cure will hit the road in May for their summer North American trek, with seats available via Ticketmaster. By the tour’s launch, there will hopefully be more news regarding the band’s long-awaited next LP, Songs of a Lost World.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Drake to embark on "It's All A Blur" tour

Drake Announces First North American Tour in Five Years [Updated]

March 16, 2023

Billie Eilish in Swarm

Billie Eilish Shares Creepy Teaser of Acting Debut in Donald Glover's Swarm: Watch

March 16, 2023

Tony Shhnow Love Streak new album ILY/IH8U music video stream

Tony Shhnow Announces New Album Love Streak, Shares "ILY/IH8U": Stream

March 16, 2023

taylor swift new songs eras tour pop music news taylors version

Taylor Swift to Release Four New Songs Tonight in Honor of "The Eras Tour"

March 16, 2023

stevie nicks 2023 tour kickoff seattle review concert

Stevie Nicks Kicks Off 2023 Solo Tour Like a Woman Possessed: Review

March 16, 2023

Patti Smith Beatles cover She’s Leaving Home Paul McCartney tribute Graham Nash Nancy Wilson

Patti Smith Covers The Beatles' "She's Leaving Home" at Paul McCartney Tribute: Watch

March 16, 2023

empire state bastard band

New Band Empire State Bastard (Dave Lombardo, Biffy Clyro) Tease First Single

March 16, 2023

dieth to hell and back stream

Dieth (David Ellefson) Announce Debut Album To Hell and Back, Share Video for Title Track: Stream

March 16, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Robert Smith Compels Ticketmaster to Offer Partial Refunds for "Unduly High" Ticket Fees

Menu Shop Search Newsletter