Rocklahoma 2023 Lineup: Godsmack, Pantera, Rob Zombie, Limp Bizkit, and More

The lineup for the 2023 Rocklahoma festival has been announced, headlined by Godsmack, Pantera, Rob Zombie, and Limp Bizkit. The annual gathering of heavy music is set for Labor Day weekend (September 1st-3rd) at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma.

Other major acts on the bill include Bush, Chevelle, Corey Taylor, Daughtry, Theory of a Deadman, Ministry, Asking Alexandria, Code Orange, GWAR, P.O.D., Mammoth WVH, Atreyu, Jinjer, Crobot, Buckcherry, Skid Row, Filter, and more. Radio personality Eddie Trunk will preside over the festivities as the weekend’s official host.

“We are excited to be coming back for our 17th year with our biggest lineup yet,” said Rocklahoma founder Dave Geincke in a press announcement. “Celebrating the end of summer over Labor Day with our Rocklahoma family is the highlight of our year and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back to Pryor, OK to party with us!”

Added Corey Taylor: “This ain’t POLKA-LAHOMA. This is ROCKLAHOMA. We’ll see you all there!”

For fans of ’80s glam metal, Warrant, L.A. Guns, and BulletBoys are performing as part of the Thursday night pre-party.

Weekend general admission and VIP passes will go on sale at the festival’s “Phase 1” pricing when the pre-sale launches on Tuesday (March 7th) at noon CT via Rocklahoma’s social media accounts. “Phase 2” pricing goes into effect at the launch of the general pass on-sale Friday (March 10) at noon CT.

In addition, limited quantities of Groupie, Roadie, and Rockstar Reserved VIP Packages along with ultra VIP packages including the Big Shot Porch, Big Shot Penthouse, and Garage Cabana VIP packages are also available. You can visit the Rocklahoma site for further details.

Alternatively, you can purchase passes via StubHub — where your order is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Below you can see the full lineup poster for Rocklahoma 2023.