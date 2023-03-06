Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Rocklahoma 2023 Lineup: Godsmack, Pantera, Rob Zombie, Limp Bizkit, and More

The Labor Day weekend fest also boasts Corey Taylor, Ministry, Bush, Code Orange, GWAR, Mammoth WVH, and more

Advertisement
rocklahoma 2023 lineup
Godsmack (photo by Amy Harris), Pantera (photo by Johnny Perilla), Rob Zombie (photo by Amy Harris), and Limp Bizkit (photo by Rodrigo Fredes)
March 6, 2023 | 1:00pm ET

    The lineup for the 2023 Rocklahoma festival has been announced, headlined by Godsmack, Pantera, Rob Zombie, and Limp Bizkit. The annual gathering of heavy music is set for Labor Day weekend (September 1st-3rd) at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma.

    Other major acts on the bill include Bush, Chevelle, Corey Taylor, Daughtry, Theory of a Deadman, Ministry, Asking Alexandria, Code Orange, GWAR, P.O.D., Mammoth WVH, Atreyu, Jinjer, Crobot, Buckcherry, Skid Row, Filter, and more. Radio personality Eddie Trunk will preside over the festivities as the weekend’s official host.

    “We are excited to be coming back for our 17th year with our biggest lineup yet,” said Rocklahoma founder Dave Geincke in a press announcement. “Celebrating the end of summer over Labor Day with our Rocklahoma family is the highlight of our year and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back to Pryor, OK to party with us!”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Added Corey Taylor: “This ain’t POLKA-LAHOMA. This is ROCKLAHOMA. We’ll see you all there!”

    For fans of ’80s glam metal, Warrant, L.A. Guns, and BulletBoys are performing as part of the Thursday night pre-party.

    Weekend general admission and VIP passes will go on sale at the festival’s “Phase 1” pricing when the pre-sale launches on Tuesday (March 7th) at noon CT via Rocklahoma’s social media accounts. “Phase 2” pricing goes into effect at the launch of the general pass on-sale Friday (March 10) at noon CT.

    Advertisement

    In addition, limited quantities of Groupie, Roadie, and Rockstar Reserved VIP Packages along with ultra VIP packages including the Big Shot Porch, Big Shot Penthouse, and Garage Cabana VIP packages are also available. You can visit the Rocklahoma site for further details.

    Alternatively, you can purchase passes via StubHub — where your order is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    corey taylor new solo album 2023
     Editor's Pick
    Corey Taylor Begins Recording Second Solo Album: “Nobody Is Ready for What They’re About to Hear”

    Below you can see the full lineup poster for Rocklahoma 2023.

    rocklahoma 2023 lineup poster

Advertisement

Latest Stories

Mr. Big farewell tour

Mr. Big to Embark on 2023-2024 Farewell Tour, Reveal New Drummer

March 6, 2023

nita strauss back in alice cooper band

Guitarist Nita Strauss Is Back in Alice Cooper's Band

March 6, 2023

KISS Paul Stanley original reunion PISS

Paul Stanley: Original KISS Reunion Would Sound More Like "PISS"

March 3, 2023

Godflesh new album Purge

Industrial-Metal Pioneers Godflesh Announce New Album Purge

March 3, 2023

The Struts 2023 US tour

The Struts Announce Summer 2023 US Tour

March 3, 2023

Rush Permanent Waves 40th Anniversary Stream Deluxe

Rush Announce Super-Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition of Signals

March 3, 2023

Black Satellite BTBC and song premiere

Beyond the Boys' Club: Larissa Vale of Black Satellite - Interview and "Broken" Song Premiere

March 3, 2023

Dinklage Hetflied Lewis in the Thicket

Metallica's James Hetfield to Star Alongside Peter Dinklage and Juliette Lewis in The Thicket

March 2, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rocklahoma 2023 Lineup: Godsmack, Pantera, Rob Zombie, Limp Bizkit, and More

Menu Shop Search Newsletter