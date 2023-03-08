Menu
Róisín Murphy Feels “CooCool” on New Single: Stream

Featuring production from DJ Koze

roisin murphy coocool dj koze new music single pop dance electronic stream listen
Róisín Murphy, photo by Nik Pate
March 8, 2023 | 9:48am ET

    Róisín Murphy is back with her first original music since 2021. The Irish musician has shared her new single “CooCool,” produced by electronic music auteur DJ Koze, marking her first release for Ninja Tune.

    Driven by Koze’s peppy beat, “CooCool” is an anthem for when you’ve finally reached the light at the end of a long tunnel: “That ol’ magic’s back/ A warm feeling flooding/ A new age of love/ An incandescent joy,” Murphy coos in the first verse. It’s a little bit jazz lounge-y, a little bit clubby, and very likely to beget some toe tapping.

    “[‘CooCool’ is ] ostensibly a fragile little flower yet it has great hidden strength at the roots,” Murphy says about the track in a press release. There’s classic virtuosity and a lightness of touch, while DJ Koze’s hyper-modern production makes it bounce and glide. It’s a stupidly romantic little love poem. ‘This thing is way beyond any kind of parody.'”

    She continues: “Everything in this song is true and playful. Can we fall in love and retain our sense of humour? ‘Embrace your inner child!’ Timeless, ageless, unavoidable love.” Feel the love yourself by listening to Murphy’s “CooCool” below.

    Murphy’s latest album was 2020’s Róisín Machine.

