2023 “Rock for Ronnie” Concert to Benefit Ronnie James Dio Cancer Fund

The concert and auction will take place at Los Encinos State Historic Park in California

March 15, 2023 | 2:13pm ET

    The “Rock for Ronnie” concert benefitting the late Ronnie James Dio’s Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund has been set for May 7th (noon to 5 p.m.) at the Los Encinos Historic Park in Encino, California.

    The show marks the foundation’s first post-COVID event and will see live music performances, silent and live auctions, and other family activities. Radio and television personality Eddie Trunk will serve as host.

    The announced live performances will begin with Jason Charles Miller’s southern rock band, followed by sets from Dio Disciples (comprised of Simon Wright, Scott Warren, Bjorn Englen, Ira Black, Terry Ilous, and Dyna Shirasaki); the return of Steamroller (featuring members of Dead Daisies, Dio, and Whitesnake: Doug Aldrich, Brian Tichy, Michael Devin) performing Whitesnake songs; and the Atomic Punks, an early-Van Halen tribute act.

    A silent auction will take place throughout the afternoon, with other “one-of-a-kind rock collectibles” being auctioned live from the stage between performances. Attendees will be able to purchase beverages and food from various food trucks, and assorted vendor booths will be selling crafts and other items.

    Advance tickets are on sale for $50 via Eventbrite, with day-of-show tickets running $75. Children under 10 are allowed free admittance with an adult guardian.

    You can view Marc Sasso’s poster art for the event below. For more on Dio’s Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund, visit the foundation’s website.

