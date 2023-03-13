Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro Announce New Collaborative Project RR

Rosalía has teamed up with her boyfriend, Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro, for a new project called RR. The duo will release a three-song collection on March 24th. Fans can pre-save RR’s debut here.

Though the forthcoming release marks the debut of RR, the duo have collaborated previously. In 2021, Rosalía provided uncredited vocals on Alejandro’s song “Dile a Él.”

Earlier this year, Rosalía dropped a new solo single called “LLYLM (Lie Like You Love Me).” Meanwhile, Alejandro recently launched “The Saturno World Tour,” which will take him to the US, Canada, Mexico, and Europe over the coming months. Ticket are available here.