Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro Announce New Collaborative Project RR

They'll dropping a three-song release on March 24th

Advertisement
Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro, photo by John Parra/Getty Images
March 13, 2023 | 4:16pm ET

    Rosalía has teamed up with her boyfriend, Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro, for a new project called RR. The duo will release a three-song collection on March 24th. Fans can pre-save RR’s debut here.

    Though the forthcoming release marks the debut of RR, the duo have collaborated previously. In 2021, Rosalía provided uncredited vocals on Alejandro’s song “Dile a Él.”

    Earlier this year, Rosalía dropped a new solo single called “LLYLM (Lie Like You Love Me).” Meanwhile, Alejandro recently launched “The Saturno World Tour,” which will take him to the US, Canada, Mexico, and Europe over the coming months. Ticket are available here.

     

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Feid tickets 2023 tour Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground live shows dates presale north america

How to Get Tickets to Feid's 2023 Tour

March 13, 2023

blake slatkin behind the boards

Behind the Boards with Blake Slatkin: Lizzo’s Grammy-Winning Producer on Moments “Imprinted on Your Brain”

March 13, 2023

tlc shaggy tour hot summer nights tickets presale r&b pop reggae

TLC and Shaggy Announce "Hot Summer Nights" Co-Headlining 2023 Tour

March 13, 2023

Drake tickets 2023 tour its all a blur 21 savage live presale code dates shows onsale

How to Get Tickets to Drake's 2023 Tour

March 13, 2023

Aly & AJ with love from podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Aly & AJ on With Love From Being Inspired by Linda Ronstadt, Collaborating with Joy Oladokun

March 13, 2023

taylor swift glendale arizona city rename eras tour pop music news

Glendale, Arizona to Be Renamed Swift City in Honor of Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour"

March 13, 2023

helloween 2023 tour

Helloween Announce 2023 North American Tour

March 13, 2023

Danny Brown JPEGMAFIA new album Scaring the Hoes Lean Beef Patty song stream

Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA Detail New Album SCARING THE HOES, Share "Lean Beef Patty": Stream

March 13, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro Announce New Collaborative Project RR

Menu Shop Search Newsletter