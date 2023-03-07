RÜFÜS DU SOL Announce North American 2023 Tour Dates

RÜFÜS DU SOL have extended their tour dates all the way through August 2023. In addition to their previously-announced shows in Latin America and Europe, the electronic trio have announced a handful of North American dates for this summer.
Once their Latin America and Europe tour legs end with their performance at Mad Cool Festival in Madrid, RÜFÜS DU SOL will then come stateside with back-to-back nights at Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway on August 1st and 2nd. Then they’ll make stops at Montreal’s Osheaga Festival, Toronto’s Budweiser Stage, Indianapolis’s TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, Cincinnati’s The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park, Cleveland’s Jacobs Pavilion, and Charlotte’s PNC Music Pavilion.
Supporting RÜFÜS DU SOL on their “Summer ’23 Tour” are Monolink, Austrian electronic duo HVOB, and Channel Tres — the latter of whom will be performing DJ sets — depending on location.
A pre-sale for the newly announced dates begins on Thursday, March 9th (use the code OPENER), with general sale beginning March 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time; find yours at Ticketmaster. Alternatively, you can purchase tickets via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.
The tour dates are in support of RÜFÜS DU SOL’s latest album, 2021’s Surrender.
RÜFÜS DU SOL 2023 Tour Dates:
04/21 – Medellín, CO @ Diamante De Baseball
04/22 – Norte Bogotá, CO @ Centro De Eventos Autopista
04/23 – Bogotá, CO @ Centro De Eventos Autopista Norte
04/25 – Guadalajara, MX @ Explanada Estadio Akron
04/27 – Monterrey, MX @ Parque Fundidora
04/29 – Tehuixtla, MX @ Vaivén Festival
04/30 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes
05/4-05/7 – San José Del Cabo, MX @ Sundream Baja
05/11 – 05/14 – San José Del Cabo, MX @ Sundream Baja
06/28 – Zürich, CH @ Zoa City
07/01 – Bonn, DE @ Panama Open Air Festival
07/02 – Rotselaar, BE @ Rock Werchter Festival
07/07 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
08/01 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *
08/02 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *
08/04 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
08/05 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #
08/08 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park #
08/09 – Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park ^
08/12 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ^
* = w/ HVOB
# = w/ Monolink
^ = w/ Channel Tres (DJ Set)