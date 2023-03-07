RÜFÜS DU SOL Announce North American 2023 Tour Dates

RÜFÜS DU SOL have extended their tour dates all the way through August 2023. In addition to their previously-announced shows in Latin America and Europe, the electronic trio have announced a handful of North American dates for this summer.

Once their Latin America and Europe tour legs end with their performance at Mad Cool Festival in Madrid, RÜFÜS DU SOL will then come stateside with back-to-back nights at Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway on August 1st and 2nd. Then they’ll make stops at Montreal’s Osheaga Festival, Toronto’s Budweiser Stage, Indianapolis’s TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, Cincinnati’s The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park, Cleveland’s Jacobs Pavilion, and Charlotte’s PNC Music Pavilion.

Supporting RÜFÜS DU SOL on their “Summer ’23 Tour” are Monolink, Austrian electronic duo HVOB, and Channel Tres — the latter of whom will be performing DJ sets — depending on location.

A pre-sale for the newly announced dates begins on Thursday, March 9th (use the code OPENER), with general sale beginning March 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time; find yours at Ticketmaster. Alternatively, you can purchase tickets via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

The tour dates are in support of RÜFÜS DU SOL’s latest album, 2021’s Surrender.

RÜFÜS DU SOL 2023 Tour Dates:

04/21 – Medellín, CO @ Diamante De Baseball

04/22 – Norte Bogotá, CO @ Centro De Eventos Autopista

04/23 – Bogotá, CO @ Centro De Eventos Autopista Norte

04/25 – Guadalajara, MX @ Explanada Estadio Akron

04/27 – Monterrey, MX @ Parque Fundidora

04/29 – Tehuixtla, MX @ Vaivén Festival

04/30 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes

05/4-05/7 – San José Del Cabo, MX @ Sundream Baja

05/11 – 05/14 – San José Del Cabo, MX @ Sundream Baja

06/28 – Zürich, CH @ Zoa City

07/01 – Bonn, DE @ Panama Open Air Festival

07/02 – Rotselaar, BE @ Rock Werchter Festival

07/07 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

08/01 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

08/02 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

08/04 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/05 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #

08/08 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park #

08/09 – Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park ^

08/12 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ^

* = w/ HVOB

# = w/ Monolink

^ = w/ Channel Tres (DJ Set)