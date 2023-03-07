Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

RÜFÜS DU SOL Announce North American 2023 Tour Dates

Supporting their 2021 album Surrender

Advertisement
RUFUS DU SOL, photo courtesy of the artist
Follow
March 7, 2023 | 4:38pm ET

    RÜFÜS DU SOL have extended their tour dates all the way through August 2023. In addition to their previously-announced shows in Latin America and Europe, the electronic trio have announced a handful of North American dates for this summer.

    Once their Latin America and Europe tour legs end with their performance at Mad Cool Festival in Madrid, RÜFÜS DU SOL will then come stateside with back-to-back nights at Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway on August 1st and 2nd. Then they’ll make stops at Montreal’s Osheaga Festival, Toronto’s Budweiser Stage, Indianapolis’s TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, Cincinnati’s The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park, Cleveland’s Jacobs Pavilion, and Charlotte’s PNC Music Pavilion.

    Supporting RÜFÜS DU SOL on their “Summer ’23 Tour” are Monolink, Austrian electronic duo HVOB, and Channel Tres — the latter of whom will be performing DJ sets — depending on location.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    A pre-sale for the newly announced dates begins on Thursday, March 9th (use the code OPENER), with general sale beginning March 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time; find yours at Ticketmaster. Alternatively, you can purchase tickets via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

    The tour dates are in support of RÜFÜS DU SOL’s latest album, 2021’s Surrender.

    RÜFÜS DU SOL 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/21 – Medellín, CO @ Diamante De Baseball
    04/22 – Norte Bogotá, CO @ Centro De Eventos Autopista
    04/23 – Bogotá, CO @ Centro De Eventos Autopista Norte
    04/25 – Guadalajara, MX @ Explanada Estadio Akron
    04/27 – Monterrey, MX @ Parque Fundidora
    04/29 – Tehuixtla, MX @ Vaivén Festival
    04/30 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes
    05/4-05/7 – San José Del Cabo, MX @ Sundream Baja
    05/11 – 05/14 – San José Del Cabo, MX @ Sundream Baja
    06/28 – Zürich, CH @ Zoa City
    07/01 – Bonn, DE @ Panama Open Air Festival
    07/02 – Rotselaar, BE @ Rock Werchter Festival
    07/07 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
    08/01 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *
    08/02 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *
    08/04 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
    08/05 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #
    08/08 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park #
    08/09 – Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park ^
    08/12 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ^

    Advertisement

    * = w/ HVOB
    # = w/ Monolink
    ^ = w/ Channel Tres (DJ Set)

    rufus du sol summer tour dates 2023 electronic dance music news pre-sale ticket information

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Bartees Strange new single "Daily News" stream

Bartees Strange Announces Tour Dates, Shares "Daily News": Stream

March 7, 2023

Peter Gabriel 2023 tour dates uk europe how to buy tickets

How to Get Tickets to Peter Gabriel's 2023 Tour

March 7, 2023

between the buried and me 2023 tour

Between the Buried and Me Announce Summer 2023 North American Tour

March 7, 2023

Falling in Reverse Ice Nine Kills 2023 tour

Falling in Reverse Announce 2023 US Tour with Ice Nine Kills, Underoath, and Spiritbox

March 7, 2023

blondshell 2023 tour dates cover cranberries disappointment rock music news indie listen stream tickets pre-sale

Blondshell Announces 2023 Tour Dates, Covers The Cranberries' "Disappointment": Stream

March 7, 2023

the used pierce the veil tour 2023

The Used and Pierce the Veil Announce 2023 North American Co-Headlining Tour

March 7, 2023

Protomartyr Formal Growth in the Desert

Protomartyr Announce New Album Formal Growth in the Desert, 2023 Tour Dates

March 7, 2023

Peter Gabriel to go on tour in 2023

Peter Gabriel Announces North American Tour

March 7, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

RÜFÜS DU SOL Announce North American 2023 Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Newsletter