Run the Jewels Announce 10th Anniversary Tour

Featuring different sets each night in New York City, Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles

Run the Jewels, photo by Ben Kaye
March 28, 2023 | 1:39pm ET

    Run the Jewels have announced a 10th anniversary tour in celebration of their self-titled debut taking place in Fall 2023.

    “RTJX – Celebrating 10 Years of Run The Jewels” will feature four shows each in New York City, Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles, during which El-P and Killer Mike will perform a different, career-spanning set each night. See the full itinerary below.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale beginning on Wednesday, March 29th (use access code OPENER).

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Last April, Killer Mike teased in an interview with Consequence that he and El-P “may have messed around and started Run the Jewels 5.” Since then, they’ve released “Opening Theme” from Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, hopped on Danger Mouse and Black Thought’s “Strangers,” and dropped RTJ CU4TRO, a reimagining of their fourth record made entirely by Latin American artists.

    Get Run the Jewels Tickets Here

    Run the Jewels Tour Dates:
    09/13 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
    09/14 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
    09/15 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
    09/16 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
    09/27 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
    09/28 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
    09/29 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
    09/30 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
    10/02 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
    10/03 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
    10/04 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
    10/05 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
    10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
    10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
    10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
    10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

