RuPaul Responds to Anti-Drag Legislation, Calls Drag Queens the “Marines of the Queer Movement”

"Register to vote so we can get these stunt queens out of office"

March 8, 2023 | 6:18pm ET

    RuPaul has spoken out against the anti-drag legislation recently passed in Tennessee, imploring fans to vote against legislators using transphobia as a “distraction technique” against more pressing issues.

    “Hey, look over there!” RuPaul said in a video posted to Instagram. “A classic distraction technique, distracting us away from the real issues that they were voted into office to focus on: jobs, healthcare, keeping our children safe from harm at their own school. But we know that bullies are incompetent at solving real issues. They look for easy targets so they can give the impression of being effective. They think our love, our light, our laughter, and our joy are signs of weakness. But they’re wrong, because that is our strength.

    “Drag queens are the Marines of the queer movement,” RuPaul continued. “Don’t get it twisted and don’t be distracted. Register to vote so we can get these stunt queens out of office and put some smart people with real solutions into government. And by the way, a social media post has never been as powerful as a registered vote.” Watch his full remarks below.

    RuPaul’s message comes as Tennessee continues to pass legislation that bans drag shows from public property, as well as anywhere where minors could be present. If the transphobia in those laws wasn’t evident enough, the state is also poised to ban gender-affirming healthcare for minors.

    The drag legend is the latest artist to speak out against the bills; earlier this week, Hayley Williams, Jason Isbell, Allison Russell, and more were confirmed to perform at Love Rising, a benefit concert in Tennessee that will raise money for LGBTQ organizations in the state.

