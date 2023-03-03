Rush Announce Super-Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition of Signals

Rush fans are in for a treat, as UMe/Mercury and Anthem Records are joining forces to release a comprehensive expanded 40th anniversary edition of the group’s seminal 1982 release, Signals, on April 28th.

Signals-40th Anniversary will arrive in three configurations: the Super Deluxe Edition, a single-LP Picture Disc Edition, and a Dolby Atmos Digital Edition. A limited-edition “Backstage Exclusive” Super Deluxe box is also available through the official Rush online store, featuring eight lithographs of Neil Peart’s original hand-drawn lyrics for each song on on the album.

Rush released Signals, their ninth studio album, in September 1982. A press release describes the album as being packed with “technology-embracing riffs and rhythms,” continuing the “forward-thinking trajectory of the acclaimed Canadian trio as it continued to chart the demands of a new decade. The album’s eight songs built upon Rush’s penchant for adapting to the flow of the times without compromising its flair for melding long-established progressive roots with radio-friendly song arrangements.”

For Signals, Rush worked with longtime band confidant Terry Brown and engineer by Paul Northfield at Le Studio in Morin-Heights, Quebec, the same studio the band recorded 1980’s Permanent Waves and 1981’s Moving Pictures.

The Super Deluxe Edition of Signals-40th Anniversary includes one CD, one Blu-ray Audio disc, one high-quality 180-gram black-vinyl LP with new artwork from original album designer Hugh Syme in a premium tip-on jacket, and four 7-inch singles with new artwork from Syme. The package also features the Abbey Road Mastering Studios’ 2015 remastered edition of the album for the first time on CD. The Blu-ray Audio disc features the album newly mixed from the original multi-tracks in 48kHz 24-bit Dolby Atmos and 96kHz 24-bit Dolby TrueHD 5.1 as by Richard Chycki, as well as the previously available 48kHz 24-bit PCM Stereo mix. The Blu-ray also offers new animated visualizers for each song and two bonus remastered vintage promo videos.

On top of that fanfare, the Super Deluxe Edition packs a 40-page hardcover book with new song illustrations and new artwork by original album designer Hugh Syme and unreleased photos from the Signals Tour, along with three lenticular lithographs that transition from the original black-and-white band headshots into the original album’s “Digital Man” color headshots; four Signals Tour band lithographs; Syme’s original album cover sketch lithograph; and a double-sided 24×24-inch poster featuring Syme’s new Signals artwork on one side, and an outtake photo from the original album cover shoot on the other side.

The one-LP Picture Disc Edition comes in a transparent plastic sleeve and features new Hugh Syme artwork on both album sides. And the Dolby Atmos Digital Edition offers Richard Chycki’s expert Atmos mix of all eight tracks from the original record.

Watch a special unboxing video for Signals-40th Anniversary and see the Super Deluxe tracklist below. To pre-order and pre-save the various configurations, go here.

Signals-40th Anniversary – Super Deluxe Edition Contents:

Signals-40th Anniversary – Super Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

CD – DISC 1:

Original Album – Produced by Rush and Terry Brown / 2015 remaster on CD for the first time.

01. Subdivisions

02. The Analog Kid

03. Chemistry

04. Digital Man

05. The Weapon

06. New World Man

07. Losing It

08. Countdown

BLU-RAY AUDIO – DISC 2:

Dolby Atmos* / Dolby TrueHD 5.1* / PCM Stereo

*Previously unreleased mixes

01. Subdivisions

02. The Analog Kid

03. Chemistry

04. Digital Man

05. The Weapon

06. New World Man

07. Losing It

08. Countdown

09. Bonus Promo Videos

Dolby TrueHD 5.1* / PCM Stereo:

*Previously unreleased mixes

01. Subdivisions

02. Countdown

1LP – SIGNALS

DMM Half-Speed Mastering / Original Album – Produced by Rush and Terry Brown

SIDE A

1. Subdivisions

2. The Analog Kid

3. Chemistry

4. Digital Man

SIDE B

1. The Weapon

2. New World Man

3. Losing It

4. Countdown

(4) 7-INCH SINGLES

All four singles feature brand-new Hugh Syme artwork

SINGLE 1 – SIDE A

1. Subdivisions

SINGLE 1 – SIDE B

1. Red Barchetta (Live)

SINGLE 2 – SIDE A

1. Countdown

SINGLE 2 – SIDE B

1. New World Man

SINGLE 3 – SIDE A

1. New World Man

SINGLE 3 – SIDE B

1. Vital Signs (Live)

SINGLE 4 – SIDE A

1. The Weapon (Single Edit)

SINGLE 4 – SIDE B

1. Digital Man