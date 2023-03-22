Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Scott Neustadter on Having Phoebe Bridgers and Marcus Mumford Co-Write Music for Daisy Jones & the Six

The screenwriter also talks about having Kim Gordon as a consultant and if the cast will tour

Advertisement
Scott Neustadter daisy jones & the six podcast interview
Kyle Meredith with Scott Neustadter (Amazon)
Consequence Staff
March 22, 2023 | 12:49pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Scott Neustadter sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Daisy Jones & the Six, the miniseries based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s book and starring Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, and Camila Morrone.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The screenwriter/producer tells us how the series went from a novel to being produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Sunshine Productions, the difficulty and care of making a true representation of being in a band, finding the cast, and having Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon as a consultant.

    Neustadter goes on to discuss bringing the songs to life with Blake Mills, Phoebe Bridgers, Marcus Mumford, Jackson Browne, and Taylor Goldsmith among several other songwriters, as well as the chances of this cast being able to tour the album and returning for a possible second season.

    Listen to Scott Neustadter talk Daisy Jones & the Six and more in the new episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Then, be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts. You can also keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

    Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

All Time Low tell me I'm alive podcast interview Kyle Meredith

All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth on How The Beatles, Elton John, and Queen Inspired Tell Me I’m Alive

March 20, 2023

Noah Jupe The Magician’s Elephant podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Noah Jupe on The Magician’s Elephant, Dreamin’ Wild, and Listening to Fred Again..

March 17, 2023

Chris Shiflett black top white lines interview podcast Kyle Meredith

Chris Shiflett on New Solo Music and the Upcoming Foo Fighters Tour

March 15, 2023

Aly & AJ with love from podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Aly & AJ on With Love From Being Inspired by Linda Ronstadt, Collaborating with Joy Oladokun

March 13, 2023

Kimiko Glenn kiff podcast interview kyle Meredith

Kimiko Glenn on History of the World, Part II, Disney Channel’s Kiff, and Weird Cartoons

March 10, 2023

Liily applause podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Liily on Post Punk, Performance Art, and Meeting David Byrne at Miley Cyrus' NYE Special

March 8, 2023

Matt Barr Walker Independence Kyle Meredith Podcast Interview

Matt Barr on Walker: Independence, Being Mentored by Kevin Costner, and Being a Fan of Chris Stapleton

March 6, 2023

Hilary duff how I met your father podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Hilary Duff on Hanging with Meghan Trainor and Neil Patrick Harris on How I Met Your Father

March 3, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Scott Neustadter on Having Phoebe Bridgers and Marcus Mumford Co-Write Music for Daisy Jones & the Six

Menu Shop Search Newsletter