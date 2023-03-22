Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Scott Neustadter sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Daisy Jones & the Six, the miniseries based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s book and starring Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, and Camila Morrone.

The screenwriter/producer tells us how the series went from a novel to being produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Sunshine Productions, the difficulty and care of making a true representation of being in a band, finding the cast, and having Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon as a consultant.

Neustadter goes on to discuss bringing the songs to life with Blake Mills, Phoebe Bridgers, Marcus Mumford, Jackson Browne, and Taylor Goldsmith among several other songwriters, as well as the chances of this cast being able to tour the album and returning for a possible second season.

Listen to Scott Neustadter talk Daisy Jones & the Six and more in the new episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below.