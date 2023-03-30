Menu
Scott Pilgrim Anime Series to Reunite Original Movie Cast

Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Satya Bhabha, Kieran Culkin, Anna Kendrick, and more are returning for Netflix's adaptation of the graphic novel

scott pilgrim anime voice cast Michael Cera Mary Elizabeth Winstead Aubrey Plaza Anna Kendrick Chris Evans Brie Larson
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (Universal Pictures)
March 30, 2023 | 10:51am ET

    Michael Cera will be bringing back Sex Bob-Omb alongside the rest of the original cast from the 2010 cult classic Scott Pilgrim vs. the World for Netflix’s upcoming anime series.

    Edgar Wright, who wrote and directed the movie adaptation of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novel Scott Pilgrim, announced the news via Twitter, writing, “After much musing over the years about there being potential for an anime adaptation of ‘Scott Pilgrim’, I’m thrilled to say one is IMMINENT, with the whole cast back together and… you are going to lose your minds.”

    He went on to confirm O’Malley and writer BenDavid Grabinski worked on the series with anime house Science SARU, adding that it “doesn’t just expand the universe, but also… well, just watch it.” See the full Twitter thread below.

    Returning alongside Cera’s titular character are Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers, Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, and Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim.

    The cast is rounded out by Brie Larson as Natalie V. “Envy” Adams, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram, Jason Schwartzman as Gideon “G-Man” Graves, Johnny Simmons as “Young” Neil Nordegraf, Mae Whitman as Roxanne “Roxy” Richter, and Ellen Wong as Knives Chau.

    Scott Pilgrim vs. the World Oral History
    Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: An Oral History of the Soundtrack

    Per The Hollywood Reporter, O’Malley will serve as showrunner, writer, and executive producer along with BenDavid Grabinski, with Wright also executive producing. The anime will feature original songs by Anamanaguchi, and a score from Anamanaguchi and Joseph Trapanese.

    Over the past few years, Wright celebrated the 10th anniversary of the movie with a virtual table read, a new box set of the soundtrack, and an enhanced theatrical return. Revisit our oral history of the soundtrack with Wright, producer/composer Nigel Godrich, and music supervisor Kathy Nelson.

