Deluxe Reissue of Scott Weiland’s 12 Bar Blues Announced, “Barbarella” Demo Released: Stream

The late singer's debut solo album was released 25 years ago

Scott Weiland 12 Bar Blues reissue
Scott Weiland (photo by Karl Larsen)
March 31, 2023 | 2:26pm ET

    The late Scott Weiland’s solo debut, 12 Bar Blues, turns 25 on Friday (March 31st). In honor of the milestone, Rhino will release remastered and expanded versions of the album this spring.

    12 Bar Blues will get its vinyl debut on Record Store Day (April 22nd), as a limited edition 2-LP set. It will be limited to 7,500 copies on 180-gram translucent blue and green vinyl and available only at select independent music retailers for $34.98. The package will feature the original album with newly remastered audio, as well as three previously unreleased recordings: an acoustic demo of “Barbarella” and session outtakes of “Lazy Divey” and “Chateau Mars.” The latter two songs were on the original promotional version of the album but not included with the commercial release.

    Following the Record Store Day release, on May 12th, Rhino will release a deluxe version of 12 Bar Blues featuring more unreleased music. This collection, available digitally, will offer the newly remastered original album, the unreleased tracks from the vinyl release and five more previously unreleased recordings.

    In advance of the releases, Rhino has unveiled the previously unreleased demo version of “Barbarella,” along with a 4K edition of the original track’s music video.

    Weiland co-produced 12 Bar Blues with Blair Lamb and performed a plethora of instruments on the album, including guitar, bass, keyboards and drum loops. The Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver frontman also created the album’s design concept, which pays tribute to the 1958 John Coltrane album Blue Train.

    Listen to the previously unreleased demo of “Barbarella” and watch the 4K music video for the original track below. Also, view the 12 Bar Blues track list and album artwork.

    12 Bar Blues Artwork:

    Scott Weiland -12 Bar Blues

    Scott Weiland -12 Bar Blues

    12 Bar Blues Tracklist:

    2-LP Edition:

    Side One:
    Desperation #5
    Barbarella
    About Nothing
    Where’s The Man

    Side Two:
    Divider
    Cool Kids
    The Date
    Son

    Side Three:
    Jimmy Was A Stimulator
    Lady, Your Roof Brings Me Down
    Mockingbird Girl
    Opposite Octave Reaction
    Side Four:

    Barbarella – Acoustic Version *
    Lazy Divey *
    Chateau Mars *

    * = previously unreleased

    Deluxe Digital Edition:
    01. Desperation #5
    02. Barbarella
    03. About Nothing
    04. Where’s The Man
    05. Divider
    06. Cool Kids
    07. The Date
    08. Son
    09. Jimmy Was A Stimulator
    10. Lady, Your Roof Brings Me Down
    11. Mockingbird Girl
    12. Opposite Octave Reaction
    13. Barbarella – Acoustic Version *
    14. Lazy Divey *
    15. Chateau Mars *
    16. Barbarella – Daniel Lanois Mix *
    17. Cool Kiss – Daniel Lanois Mix *
    18. Lady Your Roof Brings Me Down – Daniel Lanois Mix *
    19. Barbarella – Demo Version *
    20. Desperation #5 – Demo Version *

    * = previously unreleased

