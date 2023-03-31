The late Scott Weiland’s solo debut, 12 Bar Blues, turns 25 on Friday (March 31st). In honor of the milestone, Rhino will release remastered and expanded versions of the album this spring.

12 Bar Blues will get its vinyl debut on Record Store Day (April 22nd), as a limited edition 2-LP set. It will be limited to 7,500 copies on 180-gram translucent blue and green vinyl and available only at select independent music retailers for $34.98. The package will feature the original album with newly remastered audio, as well as three previously unreleased recordings: an acoustic demo of “Barbarella” and session outtakes of “Lazy Divey” and “Chateau Mars.” The latter two songs were on the original promotional version of the album but not included with the commercial release.

Following the Record Store Day release, on May 12th, Rhino will release a deluxe version of 12 Bar Blues featuring more unreleased music. This collection, available digitally, will offer the newly remastered original album, the unreleased tracks from the vinyl release and five more previously unreleased recordings.

Advertisement

Related Video

In advance of the releases, Rhino has unveiled the previously unreleased demo version of “Barbarella,” along with a 4K edition of the original track’s music video.

Weiland co-produced 12 Bar Blues with Blair Lamb and performed a plethora of instruments on the album, including guitar, bass, keyboards and drum loops. The Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver frontman also created the album’s design concept, which pays tribute to the 1958 John Coltrane album Blue Train.

Listen to the previously unreleased demo of “Barbarella” and watch the 4K music video for the original track below. Also, view the 12 Bar Blues track list and album artwork.

Advertisement

12 Bar Blues Artwork:

12 Bar Blues Tracklist:

2-LP Edition:

Side One:

Desperation #5

Barbarella

About Nothing

Where’s The Man

Side Two:

Divider

Cool Kids

The Date

Son

Side Three:

Jimmy Was A Stimulator

Lady, Your Roof Brings Me Down

Mockingbird Girl

Opposite Octave Reaction

Side Four:

Side Four:

Barbarella – Acoustic Version *

Lazy Divey *

Chateau Mars *

* = previously unreleased

Deluxe Digital Edition:

01. Desperation #5

02. Barbarella

03. About Nothing

04. Where’s The Man

05. Divider

06. Cool Kids

07. The Date

08. Son

09. Jimmy Was A Stimulator

10. Lady, Your Roof Brings Me Down

11. Mockingbird Girl

12. Opposite Octave Reaction

13. Barbarella – Acoustic Version *

14. Lazy Divey *

15. Chateau Mars *

16. Barbarella – Daniel Lanois Mix *

17. Cool Kiss – Daniel Lanois Mix *

18. Lady Your Roof Brings Me Down – Daniel Lanois Mix *

19. Barbarella – Demo Version *

20. Desperation #5 – Demo Version *

Advertisement

* = previously unreleased