Sego Unveil Origins of New Single “Tandang”: Exclusive

Origins is a recurring series giving artists a space to break down everything that went into their latest release. Today, Sego’s Spencer Petersen digs into “Tandang,” the first preview of the band’s upcoming album.

Los Angeles-based art-punk band Sego have unveiled their new single “Tandang” in anticipation of their upcoming third studio album. It marks the group’s first new release since their 2020 EP Life of Pam.

Self-described as “art-punk by non-punk non-artists,” Sego toy with the fine balance of genres while embodying the avant-garde. First making a name for themselves in the LA music scene by hosting experimental DIY shows at their warehouse in Echo Park known as The Cube, their signature sound incorporates danceable punk injected with hints of funk, dance music, and indie pop.

Advertisement

Related Video

The new single “Tandang” roots itself in electro-funk grooves shifting in and out of a throbbing, percussive instrumental and sparse bassline. Frontman Spencer Petersen’s deadpan vocals lead the track, as he sings of his experience as an outsider struggling to connect.

Petersen found inspiration for “Tandang” in art that portrays outsiders looking in, especially Jon Favreau’s portrayal of Mikey in Swingers. “Despite his participation, he always seems to be on the outside looking in,” Petersen tells Consequence. “This sense of disconnection still resonates with me today [while] residing here, which explains why we were resolute in establishing our own community based around our warehouse, band, and social circle.”

Listen to Sego’s “Tandang” and read about Petersen’s inspirations for the new single below.