SEVENTEEN Announce New Mini-Album FML

SEVENTEEN have announced that they’ll be returning on April 24th with FML, their brilliantly-titled 10th mini-album.

The 13-member band — comprised of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON, and DINO — teased the announcement of FML just a few hours before with a cryptic social media post welcoming fans to “SEVENTEEN Street,” along with a string of emojis. They also shared a muted blue promo image that includes a puddle of water, a reading lamp, and a boxing ring, though fans — a.k.a. CARATs — will have to wait a bit longer for any further official details to be released.

The news of SEVENTEEN’s latest mini-album arrives as the K-pop powerhouses recently wrapped up a whopping 6-month, 21-city world tour. Pre-orders for FML begin tomorrow, March 31st, and you can also check out SEVENTEEN’s social media teaser posts below.

SEVENTEEN shared their last full-length LP Face the Sun last May, and broke it down track-by-track in an interview with Consequence. They followed that up with a re-vamped deluxe edition called SECTOR 17 just months later, rightfully earning their spot on our list of the 10 K-Pop acts who dominated 2022.

