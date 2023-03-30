SEVENTEEN Announce New Mini-Album FML

SEVENTEEN have announced that they’ll be returning on April 24th with FML, their brilliantly-titled 10th mini-album.
The 13-member band — comprised of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON, and DINO — teased the announcement of FML just a few hours before with a cryptic social media post welcoming fans to “SEVENTEEN Street,” along with a string of emojis. They also shared a muted blue promo image that includes a puddle of water, a reading lamp, and a boxing ring, though fans — a.k.a. CARATs — will have to wait a bit longer for any further official details to be released.
The news of SEVENTEEN’s latest mini-album arrives as the K-pop powerhouses recently wrapped up a whopping 6-month, 21-city world tour. Pre-orders for FML begin tomorrow, March 31st, and you can also check out SEVENTEEN’s social media teaser posts below.
SEVENTEEN shared their last full-length LP Face the Sun last May, and broke it down track-by-track in an interview with Consequence. They followed that up with a re-vamped deluxe edition called SECTOR 17 just months later, rightfully earning their spot on our list of the 10 K-Pop acts who dominated 2022.
Welcome to 𝐒𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐄𝐍 𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐄𝐄𝐓 💎
📅 : 🐱/🐸 ~
📍 : 🍡✨🏝
𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐒𝐎𝐎𝐍
— 세븐틴(SEVENTEEN) (@pledis_17) March 30, 2023
SEVENTEEN (세븐틴) 10th Mini Album 'FML'
☁️ 2023.04.24 6PM (KST)
☁️ 2023.04.24 6PM (KST)

☁️ 2023.04.24 5AM (ET)#SEVENTEEN #세븐틴#FML
— 세븐틴(SEVENTEEN) (@pledis_17) March 30, 2023