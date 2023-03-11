Shakira and a Bunch of Her Biggest Fans Perform “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” on Fallon

With the help of some diehard fans, Shakira and Bizarrap staged the first live performance of “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” on The Tonight Show on Friday night.

After beginning the performance on a soundstage, Shakira made her way into the crowd, where she was joined by a large group of passionated fans who recited every lyric by heart. It isn’t often you see a late-night crowd so fired up. Watch below.

Shakira and Bizarrap also sat down with Jimmy Fallon for an interview about their smash collaboration.

“Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” was inspired by Shakira’s recent breakup with footballer Gerard Piqué. Following its release in January 2023, the song went No. 1 in 16 countries and gave Shakira her first first top-10 single in the US in 15 years.

The track also set 14 Guinness World Records, including the most streamed Latin track on Spotify in 24 hours, the most viewed Latin track on YouTube in 24 hours, the fastest Latin track to reach 100 million views on YouTube, and the most streamed Latin track on Spotify in one week.