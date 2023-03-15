Shania Twain Covers Harry Styles’ “Falling”: Stream

Shania Twain’s been a high-profile member of Harry Styles’ fandom for a while, but now she’s going on record about it: on Wednesday, the country megastar shared her cover of Styles’ heartfelt song, “Falling.”

Released as the third track on Twain’s entry in the Spotify Singles series — which also features a cover of Howlin’ Wolf’s “Spoonful” and a reworking of her own “Queen of Me” — the 57-year-old’s version of “Falling” is more raw, more stripped-back than Styles’ original, showcasing her enduring ability to deliver powerful performances.

“I just fell in love with ‘Falling,’” Twain said in a statement. “I love Harry Styles anyway and his version of the song really moved me and I wanted to try it on. It came out more emotional than I thought it would and I was very pleased — I can kind of hear my pain in it.”

It’s true, the emotion on Twain’s cut of the track is palpable. Whereas Styles’ version utilizes double-tracking and his prime-for-belting voice to create umph, the beauty of Twain’s version lies in the nuances, in the way her voice breaks-up with the perfect amount of grain as it sinks into the melodies. Leaning into the song’s lyrical content, it’s hard not to hear her decades of experience lift the tune to a new level. Listen to it below.

For his part, Styles has, likewise, been a big fan and supporter of Twain. “[Recording this song] was also a tip to Harry Styles as well because he has often done my songs in his shows,” she explained. Last April at Coachella, Styles brought out Twain as a special guest to duet two of her iconic hits, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and “You’re Still the One.” Speaking to Stephen Colbert in January, she revealed that the two became “texting friends” years ago after meeting backstage at a show in New York, long before he “blew up.”

Twain’s been alluding to how much she likes “Falling” for a bit too — she recently revealed to Fox’s Ashley Dvorkin that singing the track was one of her favorite ways to warm up before a show. “I’m always on the mic harmonizing to Harry Styles,” she said. “I love to get my voice prepped by harmonizing to other artists.” Listen to Twain’s version of “Falling” below.

Beyond her Spotify Singles, Twain is set for a busy year of touring, going around North America until the middle of November. Styles — fresh off his Album of the Year win at the 2023 Grammy Awards — is on tour as well, wrapping up his “Love on Tour” dates. Tickets to see Twain are on sale here and tickets to see Styles are on sale here via Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. Stubhub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Shania Twain Spotify Singles Artwork:

Shania Twain Spotify Singles Tracklist:

01. Queen of Me

02. Spoonful

03. Falling