Sigur Rós Announce Summer 2023 Tour with 41-Piece Orchestra

Coming in support of their first new album in 10 years

Sigur Ros 2023
Sigur Rós, photo by Hörður Óttarson
March 16, 2023 | 12:00pm ET

    Sigur Rós are heading out on a Summer 2023 tour across Europe and North America with a 41-piece orchestra in support of their first studio album in 10 years.

    Kicking off on June 16th with an appearance at UK’s Meltdown Festival, the trek will also hit cities including Paris, Toronto, New York City, and more before wrapping in Los Angeles on August 27th. In the UK/Europe, they’ll be accompanied by the London Contemporary Orchestra, while in North America, they’ll perform with the Wordless Music Orchestra.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale occurring on Thursday, March 23rd (use access code OPENER).

    In addition to these orchestral shows, Sigur Rós will play a number of European festivals. Find the band’s full schedule below, and grab tickets to all of their upcoming shows here.

    Sigur Rós’ as-yet-untitled new album, their first in 10 years, is slated to arrive in June. Recording sessions took place at Abbey Road studios with The London Contemporary Orchestra.

    Last October, Sigur Rós celebrated the 20th anniversary of their third studio album, ( ), with a new reissue. The band’s last album was 2020’s Odin’s Raven Magic, an orchestral LP they originally recorded in the early 2000s. In October 2021, frontman Jónsi shared a surprise solo album called Obsidian.

    Sigur Rós 2023 Tour Dates

    06/16 – London, UK @ Royal Festival Hall *
    06/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ Concertgebouw *
    06/18 – Hamburg, DE @ Elbphilharmonie *
    06/29 – Belfort, France @ Eurockéennes
    07/01 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
    07/02 – Berkshire, UK @ Wasing Estate
    07/03 – Paris, FR @ Philharmonie Main Hall *
    07/06 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
    07/07 – Barcelona, ES @ Cruilla Festival
    07/09 – Rome, IT @ Roma Summer Fest
    07/11 – Bari, IT @ Locus Festival
    07/12 – Lucca, IT @ Lucca Summer Festival
    07/13 – Mantova, IT @ Piazza Sordello
    07/15 – Nîmes, FR @ Festival de Nîmes
    07/16 – Lyon, FR @ Les Nuits de Fourvière
    07/19-23 – Cluj, RO @ Electric Castle Festival
    07/24-25 – Šibenik, HR @ Saint Michael’s Fortress
    07/28 – Istanbul, TR @ KüçükÇiftlik Park
    08/14 – Toronto, ON @ Roy Thomson Hall ^
    08/16 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre ^
    08/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre ^
    08/19 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre ^
    08/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre ^
    08/24 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre ^
    08/26 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley ^
    08/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^

    * = w/ London Contemporary Orchestra
    ^ = w/ Wordless Music Orchestra

