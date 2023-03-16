Sigur Rós Announce Summer 2023 Tour with 41-Piece Orchestra

Sigur Rós are heading out on a Summer 2023 tour across Europe and North America with a 41-piece orchestra in support of their first studio album in 10 years.
Kicking off on June 16th with an appearance at UK’s Meltdown Festival, the trek will also hit cities including Paris, Toronto, New York City, and more before wrapping in Los Angeles on August 27th. In the UK/Europe, they’ll be accompanied by the London Contemporary Orchestra, while in North America, they’ll perform with the Wordless Music Orchestra.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale occurring on Thursday, March 23rd (use access code OPENER).
In addition to these orchestral shows, Sigur Rós will play a number of European festivals. Find the band’s full schedule below, and grab tickets to all of their upcoming shows here.
Sigur Rós’ as-yet-untitled new album, their first in 10 years, is slated to arrive in June. Recording sessions took place at Abbey Road studios with The London Contemporary Orchestra.
Last October, Sigur Rós celebrated the 20th anniversary of their third studio album, ( ), with a new reissue. The band’s last album was 2020’s Odin’s Raven Magic, an orchestral LP they originally recorded in the early 2000s. In October 2021, frontman Jónsi shared a surprise solo album called Obsidian.
Sigur Rós 2023 Tour Dates
06/16 – London, UK @ Royal Festival Hall *
06/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ Concertgebouw *
06/18 – Hamburg, DE @ Elbphilharmonie *
06/29 – Belfort, France @ Eurockéennes
07/01 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/02 – Berkshire, UK @ Wasing Estate
07/03 – Paris, FR @ Philharmonie Main Hall *
07/06 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/07 – Barcelona, ES @ Cruilla Festival
07/09 – Rome, IT @ Roma Summer Fest
07/11 – Bari, IT @ Locus Festival
07/12 – Lucca, IT @ Lucca Summer Festival
07/13 – Mantova, IT @ Piazza Sordello
07/15 – Nîmes, FR @ Festival de Nîmes
07/16 – Lyon, FR @ Les Nuits de Fourvière
07/19-23 – Cluj, RO @ Electric Castle Festival
07/24-25 – Šibenik, HR @ Saint Michael’s Fortress
07/28 – Istanbul, TR @ KüçükÇiftlik Park
08/14 – Toronto, ON @ Roy Thomson Hall ^
08/16 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre ^
08/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre ^
08/19 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre ^
08/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre ^
08/24 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre ^
08/26 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley ^
08/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^
* = w/ London Contemporary Orchestra
^ = w/ Wordless Music Orchestra