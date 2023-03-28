Smashing Pumpkins Announce “The World is a Vampire Tour” with Interpol and Stone Temple Pilots

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced the North American leg of “The World is a Vampire Tour.” Kicking off in August, the 26-date trek features special guests Interpol, Stone Temple Pilots, and Rival Sons.

An artist pre-sale begins Tuesday, March 28th at 12:00 p.m. local, followed by a Live Nation pre-sale on Thursday, March 30th (use access code OPENER), and a general on-sale on Friday, March 31st via Ticketmaster.

Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed via Stubhub’s FanProtect Program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

“I grew up in a world where I needed to know bands like Siouxsie and the Banshees and The Cure existed, it meant there was a place for people like me to hang out and belong. That’s what The World Is A Vampire is about,” Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan said in a statement. “Bringing back that sense of community. If you don’t fit in, you belong here. It’s about having a shared experience and respecting others, but ultimately having fun. A true alternative festival, where all the self-proclaimed weirdos and outsiders of the world can get together and have a party.”

Along with music, each date will feature professional matches featuring wrestlers from Corgan’s National Wrestling Alliance (NWA).

Smashing Pumpkins initially brought “The World is a Vampire Tour” to Mexico City earlier this month, and will take the tour to Australia in April with special guest Jane’s Addiction.

The tour dates come in support of Smashing Pumpkins’ new three-part rock opera, ATUM. Act 1 was released last November, and was followed by Act 2 in January. The third and final act will surface on May 5th. In anticipation, Smashing Pumpkins have shared a new single called “Spellbinding,” which you can stream below.

Smashing Pumpkins 2023 Tour Dates:

04/15 – Wollongong, AU @ Stuart Park #

04/16 – Bribie Island, AU @ Sandstone Point #

04/18 – Sydney, AU @ Hordern Pavilion #

04/19 – Newcastle, AU @ Entertainment Centre #

04/22 – Mornington Peninsula, AU @ Hastings Foreshore #

04/23 – Ballarat, AU @ Kryal Castle #

04/26 – Adelaide, AU @ Entertainment Centre #

04/27 – Port Melbourne, AU @ PICA #

04/28 – Penrith, AU @ Nepean Aerospace Park #

04/30 – Gold Coast, AU @ Broadwater Parklands #

05/26 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley

07/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

07/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

08/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *

08/03 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

08/05 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre *

08/06 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

08/07 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre *

08/09 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre *

08/10 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *

08/11 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Resort & Casino **

08/13 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater ^

08/15 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavillion ^

08/16 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP ^

08/17 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater ^

08/19 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre ^

08/20 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

08/22 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ^

08/24 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^

08/25 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ^

08/30 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ^

08/31 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live ^

09/02 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

09/03 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre ^

09/06 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ^^

09/08 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater ^

09/09 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center ^

* = Jane’s Addiction

^ = w/ Interpol and Rival Sons

* = w/ Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons

** = w/ Rival Sons only

^^ = w/ Interpol only