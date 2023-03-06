Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa Detail 2023 Tour with Too $hort, Warren G, & More

Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa have mapped out a massive Summer 2023 tour with Too $hort, Warren G, and Berner. DJ Drama will serve as the special guest.

The 33-city “High School Reunion Tour” kicks off on July 7th in Vancouver, and will make subsequent stops in Toronto, Brooklyn, Atlanta, and many more before wrapping up in Irvine, California on August 27th. See the full itinerary below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10th at 9:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale occurring one day earlier on Thursday, March 9th (use access code OPENER).

Alternatively, you can purchase tickets via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

2022 was an especially packed year for future Songwriters Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg, who acquired his former label Death Row Records, appeared in the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show, and stayed busy with other ventures like a breakfast cereal initially called Snoop Loopz, his children’s television show Doggyland, and a role in Jamie Foxx’s vampire hunter movie Day Shift.

As if that wasn’t enough, Snoop teamed up with BTS on Benny Blanco’s “Bad Decisions” and united with Too $hort, Ice Cube, and E-40 for a joint album as MOUNT WESTMORE. He also revealed plans for a Doggystyle sequel called Missionary and a biopic directed by Allen Hughes.

Meanwhile, Wiz Khalifa’s most recent album was 2022’s Multiverse. He also linked up with Girl Talk, Big K.R.I.T., and Smoke DZA for a collaborative album of their own called Full Court Press. Revisit our interview with Wiz here.

2023 “High School Reunion Tour” Dates:

07/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

07/08 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

07/09 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

07/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

07/12 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

07/15 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

07/16 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/18 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

07/20 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

07/21 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/23 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

07/26 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/28 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/29 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

07/30 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

08/01 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

08/02 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

08/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

08/05 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

08/06 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

08/08 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

08/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

08/11 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

08/12 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/15 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

08/18 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

08/19 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/20 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

08/22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

08/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

08/25 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

08/26 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

08/27 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre