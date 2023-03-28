Menu
Social Distortion Announce Summer 2023 North American Tour

The legendary punk band will be joined by special guests The Bell Rays

Social Distortion 2023 North American tour
Social Distortion’s Mike Ness, photo by Antonio Marino Jr.
March 28, 2023 | 5:00pm ET

    Social Distortion have announced dates for a Summer 2023 North American tour. The legendary punk band will be hitting the road with support from The Bell Rays.

    The outing kicks off June 30th in Canby, Oregon, and currently is scheduled through an August 1st show in Norfolk, Virginia, with more dates to come. Tickets for most shows are already available via Ticketmaster, with a pre-sale for shows July 28th and later starting Thursday (March 30th) at 10 a.m. local time using the code OPENER.

    Fans can also check for deals and get tickets for sold-out shows via StubHub, where your order is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

    It’s been a dozen years since Social Distortion released their last album, 2011’s Hard Times and Nursery Rhymes, but frontman Mike Ness recently told The Orange County Register that the band had “no shortage of material” for a new album, with plans for a 2024 release.

    Social Distortion's Mike Ness
     Editor's Pick
    Mike Ness on 40 Years of Social Distortion, New Album Plans, and Jamming with Bruce Springsteen

    This year marks the 40th anniversary of Social D’s debut album, Mommy’s Little Monster. The band has been going strong since 1979, with Ness as its constant member.

    See Social Distortion’s full list of tour dates below, and pick up tickets here.

    Social Distortion’s 2023 Tour Dates with The Bell Rays:
    06/30 – Canby, OR @ Clackamas County Fairgrounds
    07/01 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
    07/02 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
    07/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
    07/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
    07/08 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway
    07/09 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway
    07/10 – Calgary, AB @ Canada MacEwan Hall Concerts
    07/12 – Winnipeg, Canada @ Burton Cummings Theatre
    07/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Harley Davidson Homecoming Festival 2023
    07/18 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
    07/19 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
    07/21 – Guelph, ON @ Guelph Concert Theatre
    07/22 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
    07/23 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
    07/25 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
    07/26 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
    07/28 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
    07/29 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater
    07/30 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
    08/01 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

    Social Distortion summer 2023 tour poster

