Social Distortion Announce Summer 2023 North American Tour

Social Distortion have announced dates for a Summer 2023 North American tour. The legendary punk band will be hitting the road with support from The Bell Rays.

The outing kicks off June 30th in Canby, Oregon, and currently is scheduled through an August 1st show in Norfolk, Virginia, with more dates to come. Tickets for most shows are already available via Ticketmaster, with a pre-sale for shows July 28th and later starting Thursday (March 30th) at 10 a.m. local time using the code OPENER.

Fans can also check for deals and get tickets for sold-out shows via StubHub, where your order is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

Advertisement

Related Video

It’s been a dozen years since Social Distortion released their last album, 2011’s Hard Times and Nursery Rhymes, but frontman Mike Ness recently told The Orange County Register that the band had “no shortage of material” for a new album, with plans for a 2024 release.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Social D’s debut album, Mommy’s Little Monster. The band has been going strong since 1979, with Ness as its constant member.

See Social Distortion’s full list of tour dates below, and pick up tickets here.

Social Distortion’s 2023 Tour Dates with The Bell Rays:

06/30 – Canby, OR @ Clackamas County Fairgrounds

07/01 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

07/02 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

07/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

07/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

07/08 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway

07/09 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway

07/10 – Calgary, AB @ Canada MacEwan Hall Concerts

07/12 – Winnipeg, Canada @ Burton Cummings Theatre

07/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Harley Davidson Homecoming Festival 2023

07/18 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

07/19 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

07/21 – Guelph, ON @ Guelph Concert Theatre

07/22 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

07/23 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

07/25 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

07/26 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

07/28 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

07/29 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater

07/30 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

08/01 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa