Something in the Water 2023 Lineup: Clipse, Kid Cudi, Lil Wayne, and More

Virginia festival will also feature Wu-Tang Clan, Mumford and Sons, Grace Jones, Wet Leg, and more

Clipse (photo by Greg Noire), Lil Wayne (photo courtesy of artist), and Kid Cudi (photo by Philip Cosores)
Clipse (photo by Greg Noire), Lil Wayne (photo courtesy of artist), and Kid Cudi (photo by Philip Cosores)
March 15, 2023 | 11:57am ET

    Pharrell Williams has revealed the lineup for the 2023 installment of his Something in the Water festival, featuring Clipse, Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi, Wu-Tang Clan, Grace Jones, and… Mumford and Sons? It all goes down from Friday, April 28th through Sunday, April 30th in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

    Other notable acts playing the celebration of art, culture, and music are Pharrell’s Phriends, Wet Leg, Lil Uzi Vert, Polo G, and BADBADNOTGOOD. They will be joined by 100 Gecs, Lil Yachty, KAYTRANADA, Remi Wolf, Latto, Flo Milli, Skrillex, SWV, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Kamasi Washington, Doechii, Kehlani, Jazmine Sullivan, Kenny Beats, Maren Morris, Aminé, Babyface Ray, CHIKA, Coi Leray, FLO, Summer Walker, and many more. See the full lineup below.

    Three-day passes are on sale now via Ticketmaster. If you’re looking for potential deals or to snag tickets once they’re sold out, you can also find them at Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

    Something in the Water launched in 2019, but the 2020 and 2021 editions were canceled due to COVID-19. Last year’s festival took place in Washington, DC after Williams criticized his hometown’s handling of the police killing of his 25-year-old cousin Donovan Lynch. It was highlighted by Clipse’s first live performance together in 12 years.

