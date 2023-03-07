Menu
Sound on Sound 2023: Red Hot Chili Peppers, John Mayer, Alanis Morissette Top Lineup

Returning to Bridgeport, Connecticut's Seaside Park this fall

sound on sound festival 2023 lineup
Red Hot Chili Peppers (photo by Amy Harris), John Mayer (photo by Kevin Winter / Getty), Alanis Morissette (photo by Robin Little/Getty Images)
March 7, 2023 | 9:00am ET

    Sound on Sound Festival has announced its 2023 lineup, with Red Hot Chili Peppers, John Mayer, and Alanis Morissette leading the bill. The two-day event returns to Bridgeport, Connecticut’s Seaside Park from September 30th to October 1st.

    The Trey Anastasio Band, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Hozier, Dispatch, Lord Huron, Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals, Mt. Joy, Steel Pulse, Joy Oladokun, and Margo Price also appear on the Sound on Sound 2023 lineup. Sammy Rae & the Friends, Gin Blossoms, Cautious Clay, Deep Banana Blackout, Briscoe, Calder Allen, and SNACKTIME round out the bill.

    Sound on Sound is issuing a number of changes to this year’s festival, including more space on the festival grounds, increased food vendors, and upgraded bathrooms. Most notably, all of the artists will perform back-to-back on the same stage, meaning no sets will overlap.

    Single and two-day passes are available in packages ranging from GA admission, Premier Seat Tickets, Sky Deck Tickets, and VIP and Super VIP Tickets. Citi cardholders will have access to a pre-sale from March 7th at 9:00 a.m. ET through March 9th at 11:59 a.m. ET, while general on-sale begins March 9th at 12:00 p.m. ET. Grab tickets via the festival's website.

    sound on sound 2023 lineup poster

