Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

So!YoON! Teams Up with RM of BTS for Effortlessly Cool Single “Smoke Sprite”: Stream

The single arrives alongside So!YoON's second solo album, Episode1: Love

Advertisement
rm soyoon smoke sprite new song video episode1: love album stream
So!YoON! and RM of BTS, photo courtesy of REELS Corporation Inc.
Mary Siroky
Follow
March 14, 2023 | 10:53am ET

    So!YoON!, the leader and frontperson of Korean-based band SE SO NEON, has unveiled her new title track, “Smoke Sprite.” The collaboration with rapper and BTS leader RM arrives alongside So!YoON!’s sophomore album, Episode1: Love. Stream the song below.

    The track is anchored by So!YoON!’s characteristic rock sound. It’s driven by heavy guitar and balanced out by a smooth verse from the BTS member. Ahead of the full release of Episode1: Love, So!YoON! shared pre-release singles “CANADA” and “Bad.” While the latter was a more lo-fi offering, “Smoke Sprite” kicks things into heavier territory.

    “Stuck with you in your dreams/ Tell me more, I could die,” she sings on the chorus. The music video sees the two dressed in black, trading off against a series of gritty backdrops. RM kicks off his verse with, “Honey, what you doin’ in my bed?/ Baby, welcome to my favorite place.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Watch So!YoON!’s “Smoke Sprite” video with RM below, followed by the album stream of Episode1: Love.

    This latest collaboration from RM continues a string of interesting match-ups, including work with Anderson .Paak, Tablo of Epik High, and rising artist collective Balming Tiger. This era — known as BTS’ “second chapter” — has focused on individual endeavors and given the songwriter space to explore genre in a bigger way than ever before. “Smoke Sprite” makes a strong case for rock-based sounds and aesthetics. It arrives on the heels of bandmate j-hope’s team-up with J. Cole and ahead of the first single from Jimin off of forthcoming solo album FACE.

    Revisit our review of RM’s stellar solo album, Indigo.

    Episode1: Love Artwork:

    rm soyoon smoke sprite new song video episode1: love album artwork stream

    Episode1: Love Tracklist:
    01. IN (Void)
    02. Smoke Sprite (feat. RM)
    03. Till the sun goes up
    04. Bad
    05. Why don’t you take me out? (skit)
    06. Gave you all my love (feat. Jibin)
    07. Zone out; (skit)
    08. EXIT
    09. LOVE (a secret visitor) [feat. parkjiyoon]
    10. CANADA
    11. OUT (to be continued…. : )

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Avenged Sevenfold new album 2023

Avenged Sevenfold Announce New Album, Unleash First Single "Nobody": Stream

March 14, 2023

Tinariwen Amatssou 2023 tour dates Tenere Den single album music video preorder tickets stream watch

Tinariwen Announce New Album Amatssou, Share "Tenere Den": Stream

March 14, 2023

Danny Brown JPEGMAFIA new album Scaring the Hoes Lean Beef Patty song stream

Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA Detail New Album SCARING THE HOES, Share "Lean Beef Patty": Stream

March 13, 2023

sweet lynch 2023 new album

Michael Sweet (Stryper) and George Lynch (Dokken) Announce New Collab Album, Share "You'll Never Be Alone": Stream

March 13, 2023

come on feel the lemonheads 30th anniversary reissue indie alternative rock music news listen stream cover demos

The Lemonheads Announce Come On Feel The Lemonheads 30th Anniversary Reissue

March 13, 2023

Animal Collective debut album reissue Spirit They’re Gone, Spirit They’ve Vanished

Animal Collective Announce Reissue of Debut Album, Share "Untitled 1": Stream

March 13, 2023

Qué Dios Te Maldiga Mí Corazón the mars volta acoustic album rock metal music news pre-order tracklist

The Mars Volta Announce Acoustic Album, Share Stripped-Down "Blank Condolences": Stream

March 10, 2023

Mike Shinoda new single In My Head

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases New Single "In My Head": Stream

March 10, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

So!YoON! Teams Up with RM of BTS for Effortlessly Cool Single "Smoke Sprite": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter