So!YoON! Teams Up with RM of BTS for Effortlessly Cool Single “Smoke Sprite”: Stream

So!YoON!, the leader and frontperson of Korean-based band SE SO NEON, has unveiled her new title track, “Smoke Sprite.” The collaboration with rapper and BTS leader RM arrives alongside So!YoON!’s sophomore album, Episode1: Love. Stream the song below.

The track is anchored by So!YoON!’s characteristic rock sound. It’s driven by heavy guitar and balanced out by a smooth verse from the BTS member. Ahead of the full release of Episode1: Love, So!YoON! shared pre-release singles “CANADA” and “Bad.” While the latter was a more lo-fi offering, “Smoke Sprite” kicks things into heavier territory.

“Stuck with you in your dreams/ Tell me more, I could die,” she sings on the chorus. The music video sees the two dressed in black, trading off against a series of gritty backdrops. RM kicks off his verse with, “Honey, what you doin’ in my bed?/ Baby, welcome to my favorite place.”

Watch So!YoON!’s “Smoke Sprite” video with RM below, followed by the album stream of Episode1: Love.

This latest collaboration from RM continues a string of interesting match-ups, including work with Anderson .Paak, Tablo of Epik High, and rising artist collective Balming Tiger. This era — known as BTS’ “second chapter” — has focused on individual endeavors and given the songwriter space to explore genre in a bigger way than ever before. “Smoke Sprite” makes a strong case for rock-based sounds and aesthetics. It arrives on the heels of bandmate j-hope’s team-up with J. Cole and ahead of the first single from Jimin off of forthcoming solo album FACE.

Episode1: Love Artwork:

Episode1: Love Tracklist:

01. IN (Void)

02. Smoke Sprite (feat. RM)

03. Till the sun goes up

04. Bad

05. Why don’t you take me out? (skit)

06. Gave you all my love (feat. Jibin)

07. Zone out; (skit)

08. EXIT

09. LOVE (a secret visitor) [feat. parkjiyoon]

10. CANADA

11. OUT (to be continued…. : )