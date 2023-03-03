Menu
Cate Blanchett Breaks Out Her Best Dance Moves in Sparks’ New Music Video: Watch

The visual treatment for "The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte"

Sparks Cate Blanchett The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte new video watch
Sparks’ “The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte” video (via YouTube)
March 3, 2023 | 4:53pm ET

    Sparks have shared the title track to their upcoming album, The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte, and the accompanying music video stars none other than Cate Blanchett.

    In the clip, the Tár actor sports a bright yellow suit and gigantic red headphones, alternating between standing still and breaking out some arm-flailing and knee-knocking dance moves. In the background, Sparks lead singer Russell Mael chills on a stool while his elder brother Ron cleans up a spilled latte (get it?). Watch Sparks’ video for “The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte” below.

    Talking to Variety, the Mael brothers said they shot the video in Los Angeles just two weeks ago after a chance meeting with Blanchett at a film festival. “When she first heard it, she said, ‘I’m laughing and I’m crying at the same time,’ and I thought that was a really apt comment about this song,” Russell said. “We didn’t even know she was gonna necessarily be dancing. It was more like ‘Come and stand in our video’ — you know, that would’ve been fine too. But that was what she felt like doing to that song. She came in with the red headphones she’s wearing in the video.”

    Ron added, “She adopted a character really in the video. The way that she organized what she did to be kind of still in the verses and then hyper in the choruses was so perfect for the song.” Separately, Blanchett said on Clayton Davis’ Awards Circuit podcast that she loves “the way they think. I love their sense of humor, and how they take the work seriously, but not themselves. You know, ‘The girl is crying in her latte’ — it’s so deep and shallow, simultaneously.”

    The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte is out on May 26th via Island Records; pre-orders are ongoing. In May, Sparks will head out on a massive headlining world tour. Grab your seats via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

