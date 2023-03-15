Menu
Sparta Announce 2023 US Tour Celebrating 20th Anniversary of Wiretap Scars

'68 and Thursday singer Geoff Rickly will support the first leg

Sparta 2023 tour
Sparta, photo by Jesse DeFlorio
March 15, 2023 | 6:27pm ET

    Sparta have announced the first leg of a 2023 US tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album, Wiretap Scars. The outing will feature support from the band ’68 and Thursday singer Geoff Rickly.

    It’s technically the belated 20th anniversary of Wiretap Scars, which was released in August 2002. The album features the single “Cut Your Ribbon” and the epic fan favorite “Air.”

    The tour kicks off May 4th in Mesa, Arizona, and runs through a May 19th show in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 17th at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Fans can also look for deals or purchase tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

    Sparta was formed in 2001 by members of At the Drive-In after the latter band’s initial breakup. After a couple of hiatuses and multiple personnel changes, frontman Jim Ward and bassist Matt Miller remain Sparta’s only permanent members, as they play shows with a touring drummer. The post-hardcore act’s most recent album is a 2022 self-titled effort.

    The current list of tour dates can be seen below, with a second leg yet to be announced.

    Sparta 2023 US Tour with ’68 and Geoff Rickly:
    05/04 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Half House
    05/05 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction
    05/06 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box
    05/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy
    05/09 – Fresno, CA @ Strummers
    05/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
    05/11 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
    05/13 – Portland, OR @ Dante’s
    05/14 – Tacoma, WA @ Alma
    05/15 – Boise, ID @ 9th St. Parallel
    05/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
    05/18 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre
    05/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

