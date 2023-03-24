Austin-based Spirit Adrift have announced a new full-length album, Ghost at the Gallows, due out August 18th via Century Media. Ahead of the release, the metal band has unleashed a blistering new song, “Death Won’t Stop Me.”

“Spirit Adrift’s gimmick is simple: there is no gimmick,” Spirit Adrift frontman Nate Garrett said in a statement. “Just great songs, great heavy riffs, catchy parts that make you want to bang your head and uplifting parts that make you want to fly into the sky.”

A press release touts Ghost at the Gallows as being Spirit Adrift’s “most fully realized work to date,” offering “a record that confidently stands at the crossroads of heavy metal at its most epic and elemental and hard rock at its most honest and heartfelt.”

Garret himself added, “Subconsciously, each album I do tends to have a theme or make a point. I didn’t realize it when I was writing, but the new album seems to encapsulate the grieving process. I realized when I was done with it that lyrically all the stages of grief are present. It’s a way to mourn, it’s a way to grieve, to take painful things that happen in our lives and make something powerful and positive out of it. That’s been the goal with this band from day one.”

As for “Death Won’t Stop Me,” the track is true, pure heavy metal. The story follows a narrator “cursed with immortality” who experiences the rise and fall of empires, cataclysmic cosmic events and the passing of millennia while somehow remaining unscathed, the band explains in a statement.

Check out the lyric video for “Death Won’t Stop Me” below, followed by the artwork and tracklist for Ghost at the Gallows.

Ghost at the Gallows Artwork:

Ghost at the Gallows Tracklist:

01. Give Her to the River

02. Barn Burner

03. Hanged Man’s Revenge

04. These Two Hands

05. Death Won’t Stop Me

06. I Shall Return

07. Siren of the South

08. Ghost at the Gallows