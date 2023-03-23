Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Spotify Only Spent 10% of Its $100 Million Diversity Fund in the Past Year

CEO Daniel Ek pledged last year to invest in "historically marginalized groups"

Advertisement
daniel ek spotify creator equity fund business streaming music news
Daniel Ek, photo via Bloomberg
Follow
March 23, 2023 | 1:31pm ET

    After controversy surrounding their star podcast host Joe Rogan came to a head last year, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek promised that the company would invest $100 million in music and other audio content from “historically marginalized groups” in an initiative called the Creator Equity Fund. But just over a later, Spotify execs have spent only 10% of that budget.

    According to Bloomberg, the Creator Equity Fund had a hard time initially getting off the ground, taking months to hire staff and getting the brunt of “shifting priorities.” It doesn’t seem like they’ve had much luck sorting out their 2023 plans, either: A memo obtained by Bloomberg said that at the beginning of the year, they were still finalizing the fund’s budget and were still sorting out their priority projects.

    “The Spotify Creator Equity Fund is dedicated to a variety of initiatives that help elevate and support an inclusive and diverse portfolio of artists and creators on the platform,” a spokesperson for Spotify wrote in a statement. “We are able to empower and uplift underrepresented voices around the world.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    And that $100 million dollar amount is significant in itself, as many outlets reported that Rogan’s contract had the same price tag (others have estimated his contract was actually over $200 million). Although Spotify did appoint a project manager and organized teams to pitch ideas, create new shows, and assist with marketing, the initiative ultimately lacked sufficient structure in terms of fielding projects and allocating money.

    Ek’s February 2022 letter to Spotify employees announcing the initiative didn’t mention how long the Spotify Creator Equity Fund was supposed to last, either, describing it only as an “incremental investment.” A Spotify spokesperson insisted that the system was working, however, and that the fund was designed to last for an ill-defined “multiple years” rather than a set time frame.

    “We are seriously questioning this company’s commitment to funding this committee, and by extension, the values it represents,” unionized employees at Spotify’s true crime podcast network Parcast wrote in a statement to Bloomberg.

    Advertisement

    This isn’t the first time that Spotify has been questioned over the legitimacy of their initiatives. In March 2022, Consequence reported that the company’s Loud & Clear initiative — their response to worldwide protests demanding higher royalty payments for artists — used ambiguous language to tout themselves as an artist-friendly platform. That wasn’t long after Spotify was already in the hot seat following the mass exodus of musicians pulling their music from the platform, largely initiated by Neil Young.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

primus tool benefit concert

Primus to Perform with Tool's Danny Carey and Justin Chancellor at Benefit Concert for Filmmaker Jimmy Hayward

March 23, 2023

the smile new album seven weeks in new north american tour dates

The Smile Are Seven Weeks into Recording Their New Album

March 23, 2023

Michael Anthony new band Bon Jovi Aerosmith

Former Van Halen Bassist Michael Anthony Forms New Band with Members of Bon Jovi, Aerosmith

March 23, 2023

Ayron Jones Heavy Culture

Heavy Culture: Ayron Jones on His Upbringing, Fusing Music Genres, and Parenthood

March 23, 2023

nick cave solo tour

Nick Cave Announces North American Solo Tour

March 23, 2023

velvet underground LOADED (FULLY RE-LOADED EDITION) vinyl box set giveaway

Win The Velvet Underground's Loaded (Fully Re-Loaded Edition) Vinyl Box Set

March 23, 2023

Coldplay Chris Martin Bruce Springsteen one meal per day no dinner

Coldplay's Chris Martin Eats Only One Meal Per Day Because of Bruce Springsteen

March 23, 2023

caroline polachek the tonight show starring jimmy fallon welcome to my island pop music news watch listen

Caroline Polachek Performs "Welcome to My Island" on Fallon: Watch

March 23, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Spotify Only Spent 10% of Its $100 Million Diversity Fund in the Past Year

Menu Shop Search Newsletter