62 Essential Tours to Catch in Spring 2023

Spring has officially sprung, meaning the 2023 tour season is well underway. Major artists like Taylor Swift, Depeche Mode, and Stevie Nicks are already deep into their tour schedules, but there are plenty of other exciting acts just getting ready to hit the road.

Now is the time to catch amazing bills featuring the likes of Drake and 21 Savage; Duran Duran and Chic; Weezer and Spoon, Future Islands, Modest Mouse, and more; and the Re:SET Concert Series with LCD Soundsystem, boygenius, and Steve Lacy. There are also a number of long-dormant acts making their return, such as The Walkmen, Les Claypool’s Frog Brigade, and Nickel Creek. Paramore, Death Grips, Shania Twain, Lil Wayne — no matter what your tastes, there’s a concert worth catching coming your way.

Below, check out 61 of the most essential Spring 2023 tours, as well as links to get yourself tickets. To keep up with all the latest news in live music, check out this page for constant updates.

100 gecs

Just recently, 100 gecs proved they could remain as weird, irreverent, and irresistible as ever with their major label debut, 10,000 gecs. Soon, they’ll seek to prove that their even crazier, prop-filled stage show remains intact as well. The North American run of 31-dates (!) kicks off on April 4th and runs through late May. — Jonah Krueger

Get 100 gecs Tickets Here

Ben Folds

With a new album, What Matters Most, set to arrive on June 2nd via New West Records, it looks like piano man Ben Folds will be debuting some fresh material on his Spring 2023 tour. A handful of dates will see him playing with a full orchestra, so if you happen to be in Atlanta, Chicago, Cincinnati, and other select cities, consider it an extra treat. — Ben Kaye

Get Ben Folds Tickets Here

black midi

The live aspect of black midi has always been paramount to their appeal. Striking the balance between ridiculously virtuosic and just plain ridiculous, their shows inspire laughs, mosh pits, and deep existential thought. With a string of dates in June and July, these sweet British lads aren’t ones you want to miss. — J.K.

Get black midi Tickets Here

Bryan Adams and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Sometimes two artist get together for a bill that makes you so happy it hurts. Fittingly, the Bryan Adams/Joan Jett and the Blackhearts joint trek is actually called “So Happy It Hurts.” The two rock legends will tour from early June through early August, sure to bring all sorts of nostalgia to crowds across the US. — Ben K.

Get Bryan Adams and Joan Jett Tickets Here