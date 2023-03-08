Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

SQÜRL (Jim Jarmusch and Carter Logan) Announce Debut Album Silver Haze, Share “Berlin ’87”: Stream

Charlotte Gainsbourg, Anika, and Marc Ribot are featured on the LP

Advertisement
SQURL Silver Haze new album Berlin '87 song video artwork tracklist
SQÜRL, photo by Sara Drive
Follow
March 8, 2023 | 10:00am ET

    SQÜRL, the duo of filmmaker Jim Jarmusch and Carter Logan, have announced their debut album, Silver Haze, out May 5th via Sacred Bones. As a preview, they’ve shared the opening track, “Berlin ’87,” and its accompanying video.

    Silver Haze is described in a press release as “a poetic journey of spoken words, dynamic instrumentals, drone riffs, and distorted effects, one that features tubular bells and a cello in addition to their signature stacks of delay, encircling the listener in a warm oscillation both delicate and devastating.”

    Produced by Randall Dunn, it features Charlotte Gainsbourg, Anika, and Marc Ribot. Pre-orders are ongoing. See the artwork and tracklist below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Berlin ’87” features heavy, droning guitar riffs first laid down by Jarmusch in his home studio while inspired by memories of living in — you guessed it — Berlin in 1987. The skeleton track was then “SQÜRLized by Carter and Randall at Circular Ruin,” according to a press release. Watch the Jem Cohen-directed video below.

    Jarmusch and Logan formed SQÜRL in 2009 to score Jarmusch’s film The Limits of Control. Since then, they’ve released a series of EPs including their 2013 self-titled effort and 2017’s EP #260.

    Silver Haze Artwork:

    SQURL Silver Haze new album Berlin '87 song video artwork tracklist

    Silver Haze Tracklist:
    01. Berlin ’87
    02. The End of the World
    03. Garden of Glass Flowers (feat. Marc Ribot)
    04. She Don’t Wanna Talk About It (feat. Anika)
    05. Il Deserto Rosso (feat. Marc Ribot)
    06. John Ashbery Takes a Walk (feat. Charlotte Gainsbourg)
    07. Queen Elizabeth
    08. Silver Haze

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

roisin murphy coocool dj koze new music single pop dance electronic stream listen

Róisín Murphy Feels "CooCool" on New Single: Stream

March 8, 2023

Dave Lombardo debut solo album

Dave Lombardo Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares "Journey of the Host": Stream

March 8, 2023

susanna hoffs the deep end

Susanna Hoffs Announces Covers Album The Deep End, Tackles The Rolling Stones' "Under My Thumb": Stream

March 8, 2023

Bartees Strange new single "Daily News" stream

Bartees Strange Announces Tour Dates, Shares "Daily News": Stream

March 7, 2023

blondshell 2023 tour dates cover cranberries disappointment rock music news indie listen stream tickets pre-sale

Blondshell Announces 2023 Tour Dates, Covers The Cranberries' "Disappointment": Stream

March 7, 2023

mckinley dixon beloved paradise jazz artwork new album single hip hop rap music news

McKinley Dixon Announces New Album Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!?, Shares "Run, Run, Run": Stream

March 7, 2023

devildriver through the depths stream

DevilDriver Announce New Album, Unveil Single "Through the Depths": Stream

March 7, 2023

Angel Olsen Forever Means

Angel Olsen Announces New EP Forever Means, Shares "Nothing's Free": Stream

March 7, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

SQÜRL (Jim Jarmusch and Carter Logan) Announce Debut Album Silver Haze, Share "Berlin '87": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter