SQÜRL, the duo of filmmaker Jim Jarmusch and Carter Logan, have announced their debut album, Silver Haze, out May 5th via Sacred Bones. As a preview, they’ve shared the opening track, “Berlin ’87,” and its accompanying video.

Silver Haze is described in a press release as “a poetic journey of spoken words, dynamic instrumentals, drone riffs, and distorted effects, one that features tubular bells and a cello in addition to their signature stacks of delay, encircling the listener in a warm oscillation both delicate and devastating.”

Produced by Randall Dunn, it features Charlotte Gainsbourg, Anika, and Marc Ribot. Pre-orders are ongoing. See the artwork and tracklist below.

“Berlin ’87” features heavy, droning guitar riffs first laid down by Jarmusch in his home studio while inspired by memories of living in — you guessed it — Berlin in 1987. The skeleton track was then “SQÜRLized by Carter and Randall at Circular Ruin,” according to a press release. Watch the Jem Cohen-directed video below.

Jarmusch and Logan formed SQÜRL in 2009 to score Jarmusch’s film The Limits of Control. Since then, they’ve released a series of EPs including their 2013 self-titled effort and 2017’s EP #260.

Silver Haze Artwork:

Silver Haze Tracklist:

01. Berlin ’87

02. The End of the World

03. Garden of Glass Flowers (feat. Marc Ribot)

04. She Don’t Wanna Talk About It (feat. Anika)

05. Il Deserto Rosso (feat. Marc Ribot)

06. John Ashbery Takes a Walk (feat. Charlotte Gainsbourg)

07. Queen Elizabeth

08. Silver Haze