Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

St. Vincent and The Roots Cover Portishead’s “Glory Box” on Fallon: Watch

A cut from the trip-hop band's 1994 album Dummy

Advertisement
st vincent glory box cover the roots alternative rock electronic tonight show starring jimmy fallon news watch
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
March 9, 2023 | 3:35pm ET

    The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon had a pretty stellar musical moment last night when St. Vincent teamed up with house band The Roots to cover Portishead’s classic “Glory Box.” Watch the performance below.

    Covering a song as unforgettable as “Glory Box” is certainly no easy task, but St. Vincent does Portishead justice with her faithful rendition. She doesn’t do too much to tweak the source material — why mess with perfection? — but the sultry sheen and electric guitar flourishes are right up St. Vincent’s alley. If you weren’t already convinced Portishead were ahead of their time, here’s some more proof.

    “Glory Box” appears on Portishead’s 1994 debut album Dummy. The trip-hop pioneers have been largely defunct for the last decade, but they reunited last year to perform at a Ukraine benefit concert alongside IDLES, Katy J Pearson, and Heavy Lungs.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    St. Vincent loves a cover. In recent months, the artist has taken on everything from Lipps Inc.’s “Funkytown” to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.” Revisit our roundup of her best recordings of other songs here. Her visit to Fallon came ahead of the Love Rocks NYC benefit concert on Thursday night.

    Meanwhile, The Roots just revealed the lineup for the 2023 Roots Picnic, which features Ms. Lauren Hill, Diddy, Dave Chappelle, and more. Tickets are on sale now via Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect Program.

Latest Stories

the national fallon

The National Perform "Tropic Morning News" on Fallon: Watch

March 4, 2023

meet me @ the altar kelly clarkson daytime tv late night performances alternative rock pop punk music news watch

Meet Me @ the Altar Perform "Kool" on Kelly Clarkson: Watch

March 3, 2023

Big Thief on Colbert

Big Thief Debut New Song "Vampire Empire" on Colbert: Watch

March 1, 2023

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Corden Sugar Rush Ride

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Perform "Sugar Rush Ride" on Corden: Watch

February 28, 2023

Jack White on SNL

Jack White Joins SNL's Five-Timers Club with Thunderous Rock Show: Watch

February 26, 2023

Little Simz on Colbert

Little Simz Brings "Heart on Fire" to Colbert: Watch

February 21, 2023

beck jimmy kimmel live thinking about you rock music indie news alternative listen watch

Beck Performs "Thinking About You" on Kimmel: Watch

February 17, 2023

amanda shires jason isbell tonight show jimmy fallon late night performance country folk music hawk from a dove watwch listen

Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell Perform "Hawk for the Dove" on Fallon: Watch

February 15, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

St. Vincent and The Roots Cover Portishead's "Glory Box" on Fallon: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter