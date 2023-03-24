Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Steven Van Zandt joins Kyle Meredith to talk about the 20th-anniversary of Little Steven’s Underground Garage and his current tour with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (get tickets here).

The Lilyhammer/Sopranos actor/musician tells us why The British Invasion is so important to his radio show, its lasting impact on ’60s culture, and why he thinks we’ll never see another musical revolution like it again.

Van Zandt also reveals why Springsteen and the band have decided to stick with a fixed setlist for this current tour, the mortality themes of the Letter to You album, and calling out folks on social media.

