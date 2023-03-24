Menu
Steven Van Zandt on Fixed Setlists for the Springsteen Tour and 21 Years of The Underground Garage

Little Steven talks about mortality, The British Invasion, and muting MAGA assholes

Steven Van Zandt e street band podcast interview Kyle Meredith
Kyle Meredith with Steven Van Zandt, photo courtesy of the artist
Consequence Staff
March 24, 2023 | 2:54pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Steven Van Zandt joins Kyle Meredith to talk about the 20th-anniversary of Little Steven’s Underground Garage and his current tour with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (get tickets here).

    The Lilyhammer/Sopranos actor/musician tells us why The British Invasion is so important to his radio show, its lasting impact on ’60s culture, and why he thinks we’ll never see another musical revolution like it again.

    Van Zandt also reveals why Springsteen and the band have decided to stick with a fixed setlist for this current tour, the mortality themes of the Letter to You album, and calling out folks on social media.

    Listen to Steven Van Zandt chat about the current Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band and more in the new episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Then, be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts. You can also keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

