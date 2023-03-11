Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel Launch Co-Headlining Tour with “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” Duet

Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel kicked off their “Two Icons, One Night” co-headlining tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Friday night.
Marking the start of a nine-date outing together, the night was highlighted by a pair of surprise duets between the legendary musicians. Joel joined Nicks on “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” and Nicks returned the favor by guesting on “And So It Goes.”
Nicks also paid tribute to late Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie with a performance of “Landslide.” “I have to imagine she’s still here. It’s all I can do,” Nicks said through tears.
Watch video from the show and see Nicks’ and Joel’s respective setlists below.
The “Two Icons, One Night” tour will next hit Arlington, Texas on April 8th. Find tickets to all of the upcoming dates here.
Additionally, Nicks is set to embark on a headlining tour of her own (get tickets to those dates here). Joel also has a few upcoming solo dates, including the continuation of his long-running residency at Madison Square Garden (get tickets for those dates here).
Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel performed “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” together at the kick-off to their joint tour. pic.twitter.com/Tced4yyzFr
— CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) March 11, 2023
Stevie Nicks Setlist:
Outside the Rain
Dreams (Fleetwood Mac song)
If Anyone Falls
Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around (with Billy Joel)
Fall From Grace (First time since 2011)
For What It’s Worth (Buffalo Springfield cover)
Gypsy (Fleetwood Mac song)
Wild Heart
Bella Donna
Stand Back
Free Fallin’ (Tom Petty cover)
Gold Dust Woman (Fleetwood Mac song)
Sara (Fleetwood Mac song) (First time solo since 2008)
Edge of Seventeen
Rhiannon (Fleetwood Mac song)
Landslide (Fleetwood Mac song)
Billy Joel Setlist:
My Life (Ode To Joy intro)
Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song)
Vienna
Zanzibar
An Innocent Man
Don’t Ask Me Why
Just the Way You Are
Allentown
And So It Goes (with Stevie Nicks)
Say Goodbye to Hollywood
Sometimes a Fantasy
Only the Good Die Young
The River of Dreams
Nessun dorma
Scenes From an Italian Restaurant
Piano Man
We Didn’t Start the Fire
Uptown Girl
It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me
Big Shot
You May Be Right
Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel 2023 Tour Dates:
04/08 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
05/19 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
06/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
08/05 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium
08/19 – Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead
09/23 – Foxbourgh, MA @ Gillette Stadium
10/07 – Baltimore, MD @ M&T Bank Stadium
11/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium