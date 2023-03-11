Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel Launch Co-Headlining Tour with “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” Duet

Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel kicked off their “Two Icons, One Night” co-headlining tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Friday night.

Marking the start of a nine-date outing together, the night was highlighted by a pair of surprise duets between the legendary musicians. Joel joined Nicks on “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” and Nicks returned the favor by guesting on “And So It Goes.”

Nicks also paid tribute to late Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie with a performance of “Landslide.” “I have to imagine she’s still here. It’s all I can do,” Nicks said through tears.

Watch video from the show and see Nicks’ and Joel’s respective setlists below.

The “Two Icons, One Night” tour will next hit Arlington, Texas on April 8th. Find tickets to all of the upcoming dates here.

Additionally, Nicks is set to embark on a headlining tour of her own (get tickets to those dates here). Joel also has a few upcoming solo dates, including the continuation of his long-running residency at Madison Square Garden (get tickets for those dates here).

Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel performed “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” together at the kick-off to their joint tour. pic.twitter.com/Tced4yyzFr — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) March 11, 2023

Stevie Nicks Setlist:

Outside the Rain

Dreams (Fleetwood Mac song)

If Anyone Falls

Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around (with Billy Joel)

Fall From Grace (First time since 2011)

For What It’s Worth (Buffalo Springfield cover)

Gypsy (Fleetwood Mac song)

Wild Heart

Bella Donna

Stand Back

Free Fallin’ (Tom Petty cover)

Gold Dust Woman (Fleetwood Mac song)

Sara (Fleetwood Mac song) (First time solo since 2008)

Edge of Seventeen

Rhiannon (Fleetwood Mac song)

Landslide (Fleetwood Mac song)

Billy Joel Setlist:

My Life (Ode To Joy intro)

Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song)

Vienna

Zanzibar

An Innocent Man

Don’t Ask Me Why

Just the Way You Are

Allentown

And So It Goes (with Stevie Nicks)

Say Goodbye to Hollywood

Sometimes a Fantasy

Only the Good Die Young

The River of Dreams

Nessun dorma

Scenes From an Italian Restaurant

Piano Man

We Didn’t Start the Fire

Uptown Girl

It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me

Big Shot

You May Be Right

Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel 2023 Tour Dates:

04/08 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

05/19 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

06/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

08/05 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium

08/19 – Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead

09/23 – Foxbourgh, MA @ Gillette Stadium

10/07 – Baltimore, MD @ M&T Bank Stadium

11/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium