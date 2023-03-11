Menu
Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel Launch Co-Headlining Tour with “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” Duet

Nicks also paid tribute to Christine McVie with an emotional performance of "Landslide"

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks Perform at SoFi Stadium
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks, photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
March 11, 2023 | 8:16am ET

    Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel kicked off their “Two Icons, One Night” co-headlining tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Friday night.

    Marking the start of a nine-date outing together, the night was highlighted by a pair of surprise duets between the legendary musicians. Joel joined Nicks on “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” and Nicks returned the favor by guesting on “And So It Goes.”

    Nicks also paid tribute to late Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie with a performance of “Landslide.” “I have to imagine she’s still here. It’s all I can do,” Nicks said through tears.

    Watch video from the show and see Nicks’ and Joel’s respective setlists below.

    The “Two Icons, One Night” tour will next hit Arlington, Texas on April 8th. Find tickets to all of the upcoming dates here.

    Additionally, Nicks is set to embark on a headlining tour of her own (get tickets to those dates here). Joel also has a few upcoming solo dates, including the continuation of his long-running residency at Madison Square Garden (get tickets for those dates here).

    Stevie Nicks Setlist:

    Outside the Rain
    Dreams (Fleetwood Mac song)
    If Anyone Falls
    Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around (with Billy Joel)
    Fall From Grace (First time since 2011)
    For What It’s Worth (Buffalo Springfield cover)
    Gypsy (Fleetwood Mac song)
    Wild Heart
    Bella Donna
    Stand Back
    Free Fallin’ (Tom Petty cover)
    Gold Dust Woman (Fleetwood Mac song)
    Sara (Fleetwood Mac song) (First time solo since 2008)
    Edge of Seventeen
    Rhiannon (Fleetwood Mac song)
    Landslide (Fleetwood Mac song)

    Billy Joel Setlist:

    My Life (Ode To Joy intro)
    Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song)
    Vienna
    Zanzibar
    An Innocent Man
    Don’t Ask Me Why
    Just the Way You Are
    Allentown
    And So It Goes (with Stevie Nicks)
    Say Goodbye to Hollywood
    Sometimes a Fantasy
    Only the Good Die Young
    The River of Dreams
    Nessun dorma
    Scenes From an Italian Restaurant
    Piano Man
    We Didn’t Start the Fire
    Uptown Girl
    It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me
    Big Shot
    You May Be Right

    Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel 2023 Tour Dates:

    04/08 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
    05/19 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
    06/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
    08/05 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium
    08/19 – Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead
    09/23 – Foxbourgh, MA @ Gillette Stadium
    10/07 – Baltimore, MD @ M&T Bank Stadium
    11/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

