Stevie Nicks Delivers Tearful Tribute to Christine McVie with “Landslide” Performance: Watch

Stevie Nicks performed “Landslide” in tribute to her late Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie at the launch of her “Two Icons, One Night” co-headlining tour with Billy Joel on Friday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The touching rendition, which closed Nicks’ first live set since McVie passed away in late November 2022, featured a photo scroll of the pair together throughout the years while soundtracked by the singer’s bracingly intimate delivery.

As the song began to wind down, the house lights fell and Nicks bowed over the mic stand. She raised her head as the lights came back on, revealing tears as she thanked the audience and shared, “There’s really not much to say. We just pretend that she’s still here, that’s how I’m trying to deal with it.” Watch fan-captured footage of Stevie Nicks’ “Landslide” performance dedicated to Christine McVie below.

Earlier in her solo set, Nicks paid tribute to Tom Petty with a cover of “Free Fallin'” and also performed their hit duet, “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” with Joel joining her on-stage to take the second lead. She later returned for her co-headliner’s subsequent showcase to sing “And So It Goes.”

The “Two Icons, One Night” tour will continue next to Arlington, Texas on April 8th. Browse for tickets and deals via Stubhub. However, Nicks will perform again even sooner on her separate solo headlining tour, which launches in Seattle on March 15th (get tickets here).

Previously, McVie was celebrated by Nicks in her initial remarks following the “Songbird” singer-songwriter’s death. Meanwhile, her fellow Fleetwood Mac members Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood shared their respects with a handwritten letter from the former and an “In Memoriam” performance at the 2023 Grammys from the latter, alongside Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt.

