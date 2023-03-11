Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Stevie Nicks Delivers Tearful Tribute to Christine McVie with “Landslide” Performance: Watch

The performance was part of Nick's first live set since McVie's passing in November

Advertisement
Stevie Nicks, photo courtesy of ConcertsByCD (via YouTube)
March 11, 2023 | 12:42pm ET

    Stevie Nicks performed “Landslide” in tribute to her late Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie at the launch of her “Two Icons, One Night” co-headlining tour with Billy Joel on Friday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

    The touching rendition, which closed Nicks’ first live set since McVie passed away in late November 2022, featured a photo scroll of the pair together throughout the years while soundtracked by the singer’s bracingly intimate delivery.

    As the song began to wind down, the house lights fell and Nicks bowed over the mic stand. She raised her head as the lights came back on, revealing tears as she thanked the audience and shared, “There’s really not much to say. We just pretend that she’s still here, that’s how I’m trying to deal with it.” Watch fan-captured footage of Stevie Nicks’ “Landslide” performance dedicated to Christine McVie below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Earlier in her solo set, Nicks paid tribute to Tom Petty with a cover of “Free Fallin'” and also performed their hit duet, “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” with Joel joining her on-stage to take the second lead. She later returned for her co-headliner’s subsequent showcase to sing “And So It Goes.”

    The “Two Icons, One Night” tour will continue next to Arlington, Texas on April 8th. Browse for tickets and deals via Stubhub. However, Nicks will perform again even sooner on her separate solo headlining tour, which launches in Seattle on March 15th (get tickets here).

    Previously, McVie was celebrated by Nicks in her initial remarks following the “Songbird” singer-songwriter’s death. Meanwhile, her fellow Fleetwood Mac  members Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood shared their respects with a handwritten letter from the former and an “In Memoriam” performance at the 2023 Grammys from the latter, alongside Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt.

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks Perform at SoFi Stadium

Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel Launch Co-Headlining Tour with "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" Duet

March 11, 2023

Taylor Swift tickets tour 2023 how to buy seats anti hero stream dates info presale

Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour": How to Get Last-Minute Tickets

March 10, 2023

Angel Olsen nothing's free song of the week photo by angela ricciardi

Song of the Week: On "Nothing's Free," Angel Olsen Reminds Us There's Liberation in Patience

March 10, 2023

lizzo proposal glasgow engagement fans pop music watch listen

Lizzo Assists a Fan's Marriage Proposal During Glasgow Show: Watch

March 10, 2023

The Cure

The Cure Announce Ticket Policy to Ensure "Affordable" Pricing for Fans

March 10, 2023

Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar

Osheaga Reveals 2023 Lineup with Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish Topping the Bill

March 10, 2023

st vincent david bowie cover young americans love rocks nyc benefit watch listen

St. Vincent Sings David Bowie's "Young Americans" at Star-Studded Love Rocks NYC Benefit: Watch

March 10, 2023

Ticketmaster fees scalping new strategy 2023

Ticketmaster to Be More Transparent About Ticket Fees: Report

March 10, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Stevie Nicks Delivers Tearful Tribute to Christine McVie with "Landslide" Performance: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter