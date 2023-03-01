Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Stranger Things Stage Play The First Shadow Opening in London This Year

Taking place in Hawkins roughly 25 years before the original series

Advertisement
stranger things stage play the first shadow london west end
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Follow
March 1, 2023 | 10:55am ET

    The Stranger Things universe is expanding with a stage play that will also serve as an origin story of sorts for the Netflix series. Titled The First Shadow, it will premiere at the Phoenix Theatre in London’s West End sometime in late 2023.

    The First Shadow takes place in Hawkins, Indiana roughly 25 years before the events of Stranger Things. The official logline reads as follows: “Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously, and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.”

    Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers will serve as creative producers as part of their Upside Down Pictures production company. Directed by Stephen Daldry with Justin Martin, the play was written by Kate Trefry, a writer and co-executive producer for the TV series.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Collaborating with the brilliant Stephen Daldry has been nothing short of inspiring, and Kate Trefry has written a play that is at turns surprising, scary, and heartfelt,” Matt and Ross Duffer shared in a statement. “You will meet endearing new characters, as well as very familiar ones, on a journey into the past that sets the groundwork for the future of Stranger Things. We’re dying to tell you more about the story but won’t — it’s more fun to discover it for yourself. Can’t wait to see you nerds in London!”

    Register for priority access to the stage play here.

    The two-part Season 4 of Stranger Things aired last summer. Not only did it have the show’s best villain yet, but it also made a rising star out of actor Joe Quinn thanks to his breakout character Eddie Munson and fueled major resurgences for both Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” and Metallica’s “Master of the Puppets.”

    There’s no premiere date for the fifth and final season as of yet, but David Harbour has already said he feels like “it’s definitely time” for the series to end. However, Stranger Things fans can rest assured there’s a live-action serialized spinoff in the works — though it will see the Duffers “pass the baton” to a new creative team.

    Advertisement
Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

metallica if darkness had a son stream

Metallica Unleash New Song "If Darkness Had a Son": Stream

March 1, 2023

kiss final shows

KISS Announce Their "Absolute Final Shows" on Farewell Tour

March 1, 2023

netflix money shot the pornhub story documentary premiere date porn pornography adult content movie film news

Netflix Announces Pornhub Documentary [Updated]

March 1, 2023

Dropkick Murphys Okemah Rising album

Dropkick Murphys Announce Second Woody Guthrie-Inspired Album, Unveil "I Know How It Feels": Stream

March 1, 2023

momma bang bang indie rock new single stream listen music news

Momma Come In Hot on New Single "Bang Bang": Stream

March 1, 2023

Big Thief on Colbert

Big Thief Debut New Song "Vampire Empire" on Colbert: Watch

March 1, 2023

cocaine bear parody film

Rejoice! A Meth Gator Film is Officially on the Way [UPDATED]

February 28, 2023

peter pan and wendy trailer

Jude Law Does His Best Captain Hook in Trailer for Disney's Peter Pan and Wendy: Watch

February 28, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Stranger Things Stage Play The First Shadow Opening in London This Year

Menu Shop Search Newsletter