UK Punk Legends Subhumans Announce 2023 US Tour

Support will be split between Cop/Out and Upchuck on the 16-date outing

Subhumans 2023 US tour
Subhumans, photo by Phil Bryant
March 21, 2023 | 3:33pm ET

    Legendary UK punk band Subhumans have announced a 2023 US tour. Support will be primarily be split between Cop/Out and Upchuck on the 16-date outing.

    The tour kicks off with a May 26th show in Minneapolis, and runs through a June 10th gig in Tampa, Florida. Tickets to select dates are available via Ticketmaster beginning Friday (March 24th) at 10 a.m. local time, with links to the other venues listed via the band’s Facebook page. Fans can also check StubHub once tickets go on sale.

    Earlier this year, remastered editions of Subhumans’ first six albums were reissued via Pirates Press Records, both individually and as a deluxe box set. In 2019, the band released their latest album, Crisis Point.

    Subhumans formed in 1980, as part of the UK’s anarcho-punk scene. They broke up in 1985, and reunited a couple of times in the ’90s before re-forming in 2004 and remaining active since then.

    See Subhumans’ 2023 US tour dates below.

    Subhumans’ 2023 US Tour Dates:
    05/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown VFW ^
    05/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club +
    05/28 – Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge +
    05/29 – St Louis, MO @ Off Broadway +
    05/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Black Circle +
    05/31 – Cincinnati, OH @ Legends +
    06/01 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop +
    06/02 – Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power +
    06/03 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat #
    06/04 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall #
    06/05 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle #
    06/06 – Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern #
    06/07 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
    06/08 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits #
    06/09 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub #
    06/10 – Tampa, FL @ Brass Mug #

    ^ = w/ War//Plague, Cop/Out, Surrogates
    + = w/ Cop/Out
    # = w/ Upchuck

