The Kids Go to War in Succession Season 4 Trailer: Watch

The award-winning series returns Sunday, March 26th

Succession Season 4
Photo via HBO
March 2, 2023 | 11:07am ET

    No one wins when the family feuds, but the Roys are no ordinary family. Today, HBO has revealed the official trailer for Succession’s fourth and final season. Watch below.

    With the prospect of their father selling Waystar Royco to Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård),  Kendall, Shiv, Roman, and Connor form a “rebel alliance” to block the deal.

    Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, and Alan Ruck all return for Season 4 of Succession, as do regulars Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, and J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin.

    Related Video

    The Season 4 cast also includes Skarsgård, Cherry Jones, Hope Davis, Justin Kirk, Stephen Root, Harriet Walter James Cromwell, Natalie Gold, Caitlin Fitzgerald, Ashley Zukerman, Larry Pine, Mark-Linn Baker, and Pip Torrens, as well as newcomers Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Eili Harboe, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson

    Succession Season 4 premieres on March 26th. As previously reported, series creator Jesse Armstrong recently announced that the show’s forthcoming season would be its last. He told The New Yorker, “I sort of said, “Look, I think this maybe should be it. But what do you think?” And we played out various scenarios: We could do a couple of short seasons, or two more seasons. Or we could go on for ages and turn the show into something rather different, and be a more rangy, freewheeling kind of fun show, where there would be good weeks and bad weeks. Or we could do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong. And that was definitely always my preference.”

    Editor’s Note: Read our everything we know guide to Succession Season 4. This article has been updated with the full trailer.

