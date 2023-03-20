Succession: Get Ready for Season 4 By Remembering Season 3

March 26th marks the arrival of the fourth and final season of Succession, kicking off the beginning of the end of the Roy family power struggle. Despite what you might have read regarding inter-cast disputes or HBO’s financial woes, creator Jesse Armstrong say it was his decision, arguing the story had come to its natural conclusion.

With more wit than most comedies and a more engaging plot than most dramas, the show has grown to be one of the most revered series on air since its 2018 debut. Revolving around siblings Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor Roy (Alan Ruck) as they scramble to take control of the multi-billion dollar family business from their father, Logan (Brian Cox), the first three seasons feature more doomed alliances and backstabs than the entirety of Survivor.

The ensemble cast is capped off with Siobbahn’s husband Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) and the lovable cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun), who each have their own goals while navigating the Roy family’s conflict. And all that barely covers one room of the 150-foot yacht that is Succession. A lot has happened leading up to this conclusion, so before Succession Season 4 arrives, here’s a quick refresher on where everyone’s at.

Logan Roy (Brian Cox)

Logan Roy, the puppet master of the family, looks to be in a pretty good position heading into Succession Season 4. After spending years pitting his children against each other, beating health concerns, and teasing retirement only to extend his tenure multiple times, Logan has finally sold the company – and cut the kids out while doing so.

As he primed to sell Waystar Royco to the young billionaire Matsson at the end of Season 3, he was tipped off by a certain Tomlette about his kids’ plan to use their shares (which they received from Logan’s divorce settlement with their mom) to block the sale. In typical Logan fashion, he recognizes it’s nothing a classic quid pro quo business deal can’t alleviate. Before Kendall, Siobhan, and Roman even have a chance to confront him, he’s renegotiated the terms of his divorce, robbing the trio of their shares and, importantly, their power.

By the looks of it, he’s on top. And really, that’s business as usual. Even when Logan is at his lowest, when it seems like someone might be able to slay the king, he finds a way to prevail. As we enter the final chapter, he’s five steps ahead.

Historical trends would suggest that Logan once again gets what he wants, and the previews of the upcoming episodes seem to hint at such. He’s being painted as an even bigger boogie man than he was in the past, all-knowing and impossible to kill. But will he ultimately get his comeuppance? One can hope, but when his competition is the rest of his family, it’s easier to root for his downfall than it is for someone else to win.