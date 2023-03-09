Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Sufjan Stevens’ Illinois Being Adapted Into a Musical

The production will premiere this summer at the Fisher Center at Bard College in New York

Advertisement
Sufjan Stevens Illinois musical adaptation
Sufjan Stevens, photo by Philip Cosores
March 9, 2023 | 3:25pm ET

    Sufjan StevensIllinois has been adapted into a musical theater production that will premiere this summer as part of the 20th anniversary season for Bard College’s Fisher Center in Annandale-on-Hudson, New York.

    Adapted from Stevens’ landmark 2005 album, the stage production features music and lyrics penned by Stevens, choreography by Justin Peck (who also choreographed Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story), and a story written by Peck and Pulitzer Prize-winner Jackie Sibblies Drury. It will run from June 23rd through July 2nd. Tickets start at $25 and are available here.

    “Featuring new arrangements of the entire album for a live band and three voices — ranging in style from DIY folk and indie rock to marching band and ambient electronics — Illinois will lead us on a mighty journey through the American heartland, from campfire storytelling to the edges of the cosmos,” the description for the production reads. “Tony Award-winner Justin Peck transforms the album into a full-length theatrical performance with a cast of virtuosic dancers, singers, and musicians in a narrative crafted with Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Upon opening, there will also be a number of exciting opportunities to meet and hear from the creators of the production. On opening night itself, there will be a ticketed cast party (with tickets starting at $150). In the following days, there will also be a pre-performance talk and a post-performance conversation with the artists. For those living in New York City (just two and a half hours away by car), there will be a coach providing transportation to and fro from June 25th through July 2nd.

    Illinois itself is a beloved entry in the canon of 21st century music. Earning a cult following and forever cementing Stevens’ name in the minds and hearts of indieheads, it’s continued to hold a high status, even as its 20th anniversary approaches.

    Writing a retrospective, Consequence’s own Sam Mwakasisi said: “Illinois labors on being nothing if not truthful to the values of a modernized country, and even if Stevens’ interpretation exists as a distant beacon, there’s something vital to be found within the harmony of the album’s acknowledgment that our darkness and light are equally elemental, firmly communal forces… Illinois is a tale written by the everyman in us all, and it’s still being written to this moment, which poses one question: How will the story of America continue?”

    Advertisement

    Set to embrace these themes and grapple with that same question, the new adaptation of Illinois is the latest extension to the beautiful expressions Sufjan forged all those years ago. Read more about the upcoming production here.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

st vincent glory box cover the roots alternative rock electronic tonight show starring jimmy fallon news watch

St. Vincent and The Roots Cover Portishead's "Glory Box" on Fallon: Watch

March 9, 2023

depeche mode my cosmos is mine new single synth pop single news listen stream

Depeche Mode Go Dystopian On New Single "My Cosmos Is Mine": Stream

March 9, 2023

j-hope on the street j. Cole SUGA tour Stanning BTS podcast

SUGA Tickets and j-hope's "on the street": Stanning BTS Podcast

March 9, 2023

Marty Friedman interview 2023

Marty Friedman Talks US Tour with Queensrÿche, Living in Japan, and Jason Becker Friendship

March 9, 2023

The Antlers Green to Gold new album Solstice stream new song, photo by Shervin Lainez

The Antlers Return with First New Song Since 2021, "I Was Not There": Stream

March 9, 2023

vinyl outsold cds 2022 riaa report

Vinyl Outsold CDs in 2022 for First Time in Over Three Decades

March 9, 2023

the cure new songs

How to Get Tickets to The Cure's 2023 Tour

March 9, 2023

iggy pop flea documentary film movie rock music punk news

Iggy Pop Chats with a Certain Bass Legend in New Mini-Doc Bitten by Flea!: Watch

March 9, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Sufjan Stevens’ Illinois Being Adapted Into a Musical

Menu Shop Search Newsletter